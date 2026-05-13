Craig Berube Fired by the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have made their decision.

After John Chayka arrived in town, he made his first major decision as general manager: he fired head coach Craig Berube.

The team is now on the hunt for its next coach.

Berube had two more years on his deal paying him $4.5M per year, so the Leafs are still on the hook for that unless Berube gets hired elsewhere. https://t.co/f81UHEtKjH — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 13, 2026

The Maple Leafs coach still has two years left on his contract at $4.5 million per season. If he wants, he can stay put and make nine million dollars.

But he could also be hired elsewhere.

Chayka had good things to say about Berube, whom he considers a good coach and a good person. But the need for a fresh start was greater.

Hiring your own guy when you take over a job isn't unusual.

Statement from GM John Chayka on the firing of Craig Berube: pic.twitter.com/yDRRbvzKtJ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 13, 2026

Rumors in recent days suggested that Berube had a chance of staying. Did John Chayka and Mats Sundin convince their bosses to make a change?

Did Auston Matthews have a say in the matter?

Details to follow…