RUMOR: The Golden Knights prevented Bruce Cassidy from interviewing elsewhere

This is big news.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Vegas Golden Knights reportedly refused to allow Bruce Cassidy to interview for a position with another NHL organization.

And this, even though he was recently fired.

In fact, the Oilers reportedly wanted to speak with the renowned coach to see if he could be considered for a position within the Alberta-based organization.

The Golden Knights might change their minds. But for now, they haven't given their permission to do so.

League sources say the #Oilers have sought permission to interview Bruce Cassidy as they contemplate significant coaching staff changes. To this point, sources say @GoldenKnights have withheld permission from their division rival. Gamesmanship? Perhaps. Mostly unprecedented for the role. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2026

It's important to note that the Vegas club has the right to do this. The organization has the right to prevent him from looking elsewhere since he's still on the payroll.

It makes sense that management would rather continue paying him for nothing than see him go to a division rival. He had one year left on his contract at $4.5 million per season.

Bruce Cassidy has 1 year left on his deal at $4.5M. If Vegas lets the Oilers speak to him and Edmonton hires him, Vegas would typically only owe the difference in salary under standard NHL mitigation/offset rules and not the full remaining $4.5M. Yeah, I know—that's hot. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) May 12, 2026

Even if it's legal, we can all agree that the Golden Knights' reputation (a team considered the NHL's villain) is going to take a hit following this news. Normally, in the world of sports, a team doesn't stand in the way of a coach moving on to another job.

To fire a guy just a few games before the playoffs (Bruce Cassidy was replaced by John Tortorella on March 30) and then prevent him from working elsewhere afterward is a dirty trick.

Cassidy (who had the Bruins' OK to have a quick chat with the Golden Knights in 2022) won the Stanley Cup in Vegas in 2023. And if we go by the fact that his former bosses don't want to see him go to Edmonton, they must consider him a good coach. Right?

And in Edmonton, this tells us, more than ever, that a coaching change is clearly imminent.

In a nutshell

– Who will carry the torch tonight?

For me, it would be Patrick Roy, the man who brought the last two Cups to Montreal. I wouldn't have Price, because he never won a Cup, unfortunately. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/wa10q98BGV — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) May 12, 2026

– Note.

The Philadelphia Flyers have issued the following statement on behalf of forward Owen Tippett. https://t.co/Ex8FRdsc3G pic.twitter.com/ncOgFNGSku — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 12, 2026

– Oh, really?