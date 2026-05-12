Renaud Lavoie returns to BPM Sports while Stéphane Auger disappears from the radar

Will tonight's game against the Sabres be the biggest game of the year? Even though the Canadiens could take a 3-1 lead in their second-round series, it's impossible to call it the biggest game of the year.

The Habs have just won two straight games after trailing 0-1… and they won an extremely tough Game 7 in Tampa Bay.

In short, the Canadiens have a HUGE game on the schedule tonight—at the same time as La Victoire, unfortunately for our women's team, by the way—but I'm not buying into the “biggest game of the year” hype today.



Renaud Lavoie is back on the job

Renaud Lavoie gave his first two interviews last night—on LCN, then on TVA Sports—and he was back on the air this morning on BPM Sports. He won't be working during tonight's game, but he's resumed his radio segments.

Renaud spoke with Gilbert Delorme, Anthony Marcotte, and Anthony Désaulniers this morning, and he'll be joining Greg Lanctôt's Tailgate later today. He mentioned he's following a return-to-work protocol, similar to the one players go through after a concussion.

He responded well to the noise and lights at the Bell Centre on Sunday, which allowed him to get the green light from his doctor to resume his TV and radio segments.

However, he won't be on the radio tomorrow, as his doctor suggested he take a day off to properly assess his condition.

Could he “cover the game” on Thursday in Buffalo? I'm not sure flying is a good idea right after suffering a double stroke. Plus, I don't think it's easy to get medical clearance for a guy who's just had two strokes when he wants to travel to the U.S. right after the incident in question.

But if all goes well—and I REALLY hope it does—for Renaud this week, could he be at the Bell Centre on Saturday night for Game 6 (if necessary)? That's most likely the most optimistic scenario right now.

Imagine if the Habs end up eliminating the Sabres on Saturday at the Bell Centre and it's Renaud Lavoie doing the on-ice interview with Cole Caufield, who just scored two goals! It gives me chills.

One thing is certain: this accident—which could have been VERY serious—has completely shifted public opinion regarding Renaud Lavoie. Ask the people who were constantly insulting and criticizing Renaud Lavoie 10 days ago what they think of him today.

There are certain events that completely change your life. And that's a good thing, because in this case, his life has been changed for the better.

It's worth noting that Renaud Lavoie, even though he deeply appreciates the outpouring of support he's received over the past week, is eager to start talking about hockey (and not always about his medical situation). I get it, Renaud… but be patient. That time will come soon enough. Until then, take care of yourself!

The Canadiens, at the top of the Atlantic

We spent months talking about how strong the Atlantic Division was this year and how that could complicate things for a team like the Canadiens.

Yet, this morning, the Habs are the fourth-favorite to win the Stanley Cup (behind the Hurricanes, the Avalanche, and the Golden Knights). Six Atlantic Division teams are on vacation, and another (the Sabres) will try to even the series tonight at the Bell Centre.



And to think the Habs haven't even reached their full potential yet!



Where is Stéphane Auger?

I've watched a ton of games on Sportsnet

and TVA Sports since the playoffs began, and I haven't heard Stéphane Auger once (tell me he agrees with the decision made by the on-ice officials).

He's still employed by TVA Sports, but he doesn't have any hours.

I'm willing to believe that his job as GM at Hockey Québec takes up his time, but last year, we at least heard him during some playoff games.

However, I haven't seen anyone complain about the former referee's absence since early spring…

Kaiden Guhle: One of the Best

We've been singing the praises of Jakub Dobes, Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Zachary Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, and the rest, but we've forgotten to give credit to a defenseman who's

been absolutely

crucial for the Canadiens since the start of the playoffs: Kaiden Guhle.

Only Lane Hutson (9) has more points than Guhle (5) this year in the playoffs among the Habs' defensemen.

Even across the entire NHL, Kaiden Guhle is currently standing out:

Kaiden Guhle in the playoffs: – 2nd among defensemen with 37 hits–

7th among defensemen with 20 blocked

shots– 2nd among defensemen with 6 forced

turnovers– 5th among defensemen with 5 points at even strength–

3rd among defensemen with 5 assists at even strength — Patrick Caisse (@PatrickCaisse) May 11, 2026

OK

, Kaiden Guhle gets injured (too) often, but when he's healthy, he knows how to help his team. Keep that in mind before including him in your summer trades…

Marc Denis is keeping busy

Just because the regular season is over and the Canadiens' games are airing on TVA Sports doesn't mean Marc Denis has put away his microphone. He continues to host several shows throughout the day, mostly on the radio, and will be analyzing games during the World Hockey Championships from May 15 to 31. He'll be doing so from the studio, while the games are played in Denmark and the Czech Republic.

We also learned this morning on TSN 690 that Marc Denis will be filling in for J.P. O'Connor as the English-language radio analyst for the Habs' games while the team is in Buffalo for Game 5. From what I understand, Denis is expected to do this from the studio as well.

Cool!

Ivan Jaime frustrated?

As you know, I cover CF Montréal and Supra. I love soccer

and do my best to promote Quebec soccer.

I recorded a podcast with Gavino de Falco yesterday, in which we discussed Ivan Jaime, his “connection” with Prince Owusu, and what's next for Jaime. Enjoy the listen!