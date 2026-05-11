Two former NHL players praise Lane Hutson

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Two former NHL players praise Lane Hutson
Credit: Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last night, Lane Hutson once again found a way to make a difference.

In fact, he makes a difference every night. Most of the time, it's positive… but when he has a bad game (like in Game 1), it shows.

That's the mark of a great player: Hutson influences the game at all times. And it's often in a good way…

Just yesterday, he made a few plays that caught everyone's attention on the ice. All night long, he danced with the puck right in front of the Sabres players.

His play on Cole Caufield's goal… wow?

Speaking of which, in the last few hours on Twitter, two former NHL players took the opportunity to sing the praises of the Canadiens' top defenseman.

Ryan Whitney first said it was fun to watch him play… before Carlo Colaiacovo chimed in, calling him his favorite player to watch, given his skills and the fact that he's exciting.

In Montreal, people involved with the club are used to seeing Lane Hutson dominate and single-handedly change the game. It's been like that for two years.

But the playoffs are opening a lot of people's eyes.

The fact that he isn't afraid of the big stage also means he's increasingly being considered among the elite. Elliotte Friedman, on his podcast, addressed this very topic.

He said he sees the defenseman winning several Norris Trophies over the course of his career.

I wonder to what extent, in the coming years, playing alongside Lane Hutson will become a major selling point to convince a player to come play in Montreal.

In my opinion, it's going to tip the scales big time.


in a nutshell

– Wow.

– Indeed.

– A new assistant GM in New Jersey.

– Matthew Schaefer is getting involved in his community.

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