Two former NHL players praise Lane Hutson

Last night, Lane Hutson once again found a way to make a difference.

In fact, he makes a difference every night. Most of the time, it's positive… but when he has a bad game (like in Game 1), it shows.

That's the mark of a great player: Hutson influences the game at all times. And it's often in a good way…

There's just no stopping Lane Hutson Pierre McGuire: “That's just spectacular hockey. He's taken it to a whole new level” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/NzMNqokcwa — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 11, 2026

Just yesterday, he made a few plays that caught everyone's attention on the ice. All night long, he danced with the puck right in front of the Sabres players.

His play on Cole Caufield's goal… wow?

Speaking of which, in the last few hours on Twitter, two former NHL players took the opportunity to sing the praises of the Canadiens' top defenseman.

Ryan Whitney first said it was fun to watch him play… before Carlo Colaiacovo chimed in, calling him his favorite player to watch, given his skills and the fact that he's exciting.

My favorite player to watch. Most exciting D-man on a nightly basis with ankle-breaking skills https://t.co/2Jaz07pa88 — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) May 11, 2026

In Montreal, people involved with the club are used to seeing Lane Hutson dominate and single-handedly change the game. It's been like that for two years.

But the playoffs are opening a lot of people's eyes.

The fact that he isn't afraid of the big stage also means he's increasingly being considered among the elite. Elliotte Friedman, on his podcast, addressed this very topic.

He said he sees the defenseman winning several Norris Trophies over the course of his career.

32 Thoughts Monday morning playoff reaction, news, information & analysis pod Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Have a great week — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 11, 2026

I wonder to what extent, in the coming years, playing alongside Lane Hutson will become a major selling point to convince a player to come play in Montreal.

In my opinion, it's going to tip the scales big time.

in a nutshell

– Wow.

And THIS is how we react to a goal in Montreal And THIS is how we react to a goal in Montreal#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Pr58ISMdJV — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 11, 2026

– Indeed.

He's not performing, and a decision needs to be made in Boston. https://t.co/AbrkpPKnoY — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 11, 2026

– A new assistant GM in New Jersey.

Birch will also run the AHL's Utica Comets as GM https://t.co/enhjXYPwPP — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 11, 2026

– Matthew Schaefer is getting involved in his community.