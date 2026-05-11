Tage Thompson “shut down” by Bell Centre fans (and Lindy Ruff praises the Habs)

Yesterday, the Canadiens were the better team on the ice.

Martin St. Louis's team may have had a goal disallowed or may not have seen the Sabres penalized as they deserved, particularly when Jakub Dobes was shoved, but that doesn't change anything.

The team still won 6-2.

Over the past two games, it's been clear that the Sabres' players can't keep up. And coach Lindy Ruff wasn't afraid to sing the Habs' praises.

He said the Canadiens are a great team… and that if his players don't realize that right now, they never will.

Lindy Ruff, @BuffaloSabres coach, on the @CanadiensMTL: “They beat a hell of a team. They are a hell of a team. Don't take them for granted. If we don't realize it now, we're never going to realize it.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 11, 2026

But it wasn't just the coach who opened up about yesterday's game. Tage Thompson also admitted that he had to get used to the crowd at the Bell Centre.

And that's even though he scored early in the game… and Sabres fans are also known for their passion.

He even admits that seeing the Bell Centre fans so fired up actually deflated him a bit. He knows his team needs to be better, but also needs to stay calm to achieve its goals.

He wants to get used to it so the Habs players don't gain momentum from it. That's a pretty big quote, though.

The 7th man—no myth! Tage Thompson reluctantly admitted that the Bell Centre crowd was a factor in last night's game. “We'll have to get used to it” https://t.co/BJX45Jt536 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 11, 2026

If the Lightning players had said something like that, we would have understood. But the Sabres, even though they play in front of great fans, are also a bit young and haven't seen it all.

And last night, let's just say they got a lesson. They learned what playoff hockey in Montreal is all about.

in a nutshell

– Hey, man.

– Martin St-Louis spoke highly of his team.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis spoke highly of his team's overall performance, especially their ability to “move on” and not panic after Buffalo's early goal. He felt, overall, that his team's ability to go on the attack was a strong point for them. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 11, 2026

– Another big goal this season for Cole Caufield.

Cole Caufield joined Brett Hull (42 in 1990-91), Leon Draisaitl (32 in 2024-25), Wayne Gretzky (32 in 1984-85), and Joe Sakic (30 in 2000-01 & 1995-96) as the @NHL's fifth player with 30 go-ahead goals in a season. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/IXJwgBnrnM pic.twitter.com/GxzzOdcLc8 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 11, 2026

– Same here.

Bolduc on Caufield: “He always maintained a great attitude, even when things weren't going his way offensively. He's one of the best teammates I've had in my career.” pic.twitter.com/XxGgPW7Jdt — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 11, 2026

– It had been a long time since the Sabres lost two games in a row.