Tage Thompson “shut down” by Bell Centre fans (and Lindy Ruff praises the Habs)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tage Thompson “shut down” by Bell Centre fans (and Lindy Ruff praises the Habs)
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday, the Canadiens were the better team on the ice.

Martin St. Louis's team may have had a goal disallowed or may not have seen the Sabres penalized as they deserved, particularly when Jakub Dobes was shoved, but that doesn't change anything.

The team still won 6-2.

Over the past two games, it's been clear that the Sabres' players can't keep up. And coach Lindy Ruff wasn't afraid to sing the Habs' praises.

He said the Canadiens are a great team… and that if his players don't realize that right now, they never will.

But it wasn't just the coach who opened up about yesterday's game. Tage Thompson also admitted that he had to get used to the crowd at the Bell Centre.

And that's even though he scored early in the game… and Sabres fans are also known for their passion.

He even admits that seeing the Bell Centre fans so fired up actually deflated him a bit. He knows his team needs to be better, but also needs to stay calm to achieve its goals.

He wants to get used to it so the Habs players don't gain momentum from it. That's a pretty big quote, though.

If the Lightning players had said something like that, we would have understood. But the Sabres, even though they play in front of great fans, are also a bit young and haven't seen it all.

And last night, let's just say they got a lesson. They learned what playoff hockey in Montreal is all about.


in a nutshell

– Hey, man.

– Martin St-Louis spoke highly of his team.

– Another big goal this season for Cole Caufield.

– Same here.

– It had been a long time since the Sabres lost two games in a row.

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