Don’t expect Josh Norris to be suspended

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Don’t expect Josh Norris to be suspended
Credit: X

Things got heated at the end of the game yesterday.

As we mentioned in a previous post, Arber Xhekaj decided to put Sam Carrick in his place… but Josh Norris was probably the worst offender with his hit on Zachary Bolduc.

Two guys on one, one of them holding him back. Well…

Naturally, we wondered if the NHL would choose to suspend or punish, in any way, the two players for their respective actions.

But it appears not.

According to information from Greg Wyshynski, who works for ESPN, we shouldn't expect to see either player receive a suspension for their actions.

Fines will likely serve as the punishment.

The situation would be different from what we saw with Ridly Greig, since Greig didn't commit his controversial play—which made headlines during the playoffs—in the heat of the moment.

He was clearly looking to stir up trouble.

If this all comes to pass, everyone could be available for tomorrow night's game. It will be a crucial matchup for the Sabres, who won't want to risk being eliminated in five games in front of their fans on Thursday night.

As for the Habs, having Xhekaj in the lineup has been Martin St-Louis's go-to strategy since the start of the series against the Sabres. I can't see the coach wanting to take him out of the lineup tomorrow night.


In a nutshell

– Story to watch in Minnesota.

– Contract in Carolina.

– Good news.

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