Don’t expect Josh Norris to be suspended

Things got heated at the end of the game yesterday.

As we mentioned in a previous post, Arber Xhekaj decided to put Sam Carrick in his place… but Josh Norris was probably the worst offender with his hit on Zachary Bolduc.

Two guys on one, one of them holding him back. Well…

Oh my, this is brutal by Josh Norris. pic.twitter.com/nVqARuwv2t — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) May 11, 2026

Naturally, we wondered if the NHL would choose to suspend or punish, in any way, the two players for their respective actions.

But it appears not.

According to information from Greg Wyshynski, who works for ESPN, we shouldn't expect to see either player receive a suspension for their actions.

Fines will likely serve as the punishment.

Would be surprised with anything more than fines for @CanadiensMTL's Arber Xhekaj and @BuffaloSabres' Josh Norris for their actions in Game 3. The NHL rarely suspends players for sucker punches. Norris's incident echoed Ridley Greig's suspension, but it was more of an active scrum versus Greig going after a defenseless opponent. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 11, 2026

The situation would be different from what we saw with Ridly Greig, since Greig didn't commit his controversial play—which made headlines during the playoffs—in the heat of the moment.

He was clearly looking to stir up trouble.

If this all comes to pass, everyone could be available for tomorrow night's game. It will be a crucial matchup for the Sabres, who won't want to risk being eliminated in five games in front of their fans on Thursday night.

As for the Habs, having Xhekaj in the lineup has been Martin St-Louis's go-to strategy since the start of the series against the Sabres. I can't see the coach wanting to take him out of the lineup tomorrow night.

In a nutshell

– Story to watch in Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek not playing tonight. Just “touch and go” with him right now. Same #mnwild lineup https://t.co/nwoLC7tqLg — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 11, 2026

– Contract in Carolina.

– Good news.