VIDEO: Arber Xhekaj destroys Sam Carrick late in the match

Tonight, the Canadiens played some great hockey once again.

As you probably know, Martin St-Louis's team won Game 3 by a score of 6-2. Several players contributed to the victory over the Sabres.

The mood is good in Montreal right now.

But the fact remains that there's a bit of frustration within the Habs. The Sabres weren't fully punished for 100% of their infractions, and that might be where it all started.

So, at the end of the game, both teams got into a scuffle.

For several minutes, it felt like Arber Xhekaj was looking for a target, possibly to avenge the hit on Jakub Dobes earlier in the game.

And once the game was out of reach for the Sabres, it was Sam Carrick who took the hit.

Arber Xhekaj DROPPED Sam Carrick with a right at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/gcqqoqQMuv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 11, 2026

The Habs defenseman knocked out his opponent even though a fight hadn't officially been called. Will the NHL decide to fine Xhekaj?

If so, there'd be an uproar in Montreal. But it's not the end of the world.

The NHL will likely look into the end of the game since things got pretty heated. And before thinking about giving Xhekaj a slap on the wrist, maybe it's Josh Norris who should be on the hook for a few dollars.

The Sabres players are brave…

Oh my, this is brutal by Josh Norris. pic.twitter.com/nVqARuwv2t — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) May 11, 2026

overtime

There are two to four games left in the series. The referees will need to keep things under control, as you can feel the rivalry building between the two teams.

With the dirty plays we've seen, we need to limit that. And that's true even though it's perfectly normal for the two teams to start hating each other more and more on the ice.