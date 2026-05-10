The Blues are asking for a fortune for Jordan Kyrou

Regardless of whether the Habs eliminate the Sabres or not, it's safe to say the team has shown significant improvement in 2025–2026.

Will Kent Hughes decide that it's finally time to make some moves this summer? If so, we'll be keeping an eye on a few names.

And among those names, I'm thinking of Jordan Kyrou. Robert Thomas is a very interesting prospect from St. Louis.

One thing is certain: they won't come cheap.

According to the latest information from Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Citizen), the Blues are reportedly asking for a fortune for Kyrou.

Bruce Garrioch: League executives say that Jordan Kyrou of the Blues…is available; you're looking at a high-end player, a top prospect, and a first-round pick; “The Blues want a king's ransom for him,” a league executive said – Ottawa Citizen (5/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 10, 2026

Garrioch, a reporter covering the Ottawa Senators, spoke with several high-ranking NHL officials, who believe the price tag is a good NHL player, a top prospect, and a first-round pick.

So what would that mean for the Habs? Alex Zharovsky, a first-round pick, and… a good NHL player, like Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook, or a solid NHL player like Ivan Demidov?

Because if negotiations start with the '93, Kent Hughes will hang up on Doug Armstrong—that's for sure.

Whether it's Kyrou or another top-tier player, I expect the Habs' GM to make a move. Montreal is in a strong position among the NHL's top teams, and the organization has prospects and draft picks to trade.

It's going to be an interesting summer, hopefully, after winning the Stanley Cup.

In a nutshell

– Really?

Frank Seravalli: Re Oilers: Should we totally clear out the bench is one question they're asking; there are pretty strong odds that Edmonton makes a coaching change; they didn't see enough growth from Kris Knoblauch – Halford & Brough (5/6) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 10, 2026

– A heavy loss.

The Knights will be without Stone for Game 4https://t.co/90He9toB2X — RDS (@RDSca) May 10, 2026

– The Wizards will have the first pick.

The Washington Wizards win the NBA Draft Lottery! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/d0cwcr155o — RDS (@RDSca) May 10, 2026

– Hiring in the Big Apple.

Tanner Glass is the new NYR Director of Player Development. What does that title actually mean? @StapeNHL explains on Rangers Recon. New episode every Monday. Sam Rosen joins tomorrow! Link below. pic.twitter.com/eeBnLDt7wM — Andrew Chelney (@ChelneyAndrew) May 10, 2026

– One to watch.