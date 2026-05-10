The Blues are asking for a fortune for Jordan Kyrou

Raphael Simard
The Blues are asking for a fortune for Jordan Kyrou
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Regardless of whether the Habs eliminate the Sabres or not, it's safe to say the team has shown significant improvement in 2025–2026.

Will Kent Hughes decide that it's finally time to make some moves this summer? If so, we'll be keeping an eye on a few names.

And among those names, I'm thinking of Jordan Kyrou. Robert Thomas is a very interesting prospect from St. Louis.

One thing is certain: they won't come cheap.

According to the latest information from Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Citizen), the Blues are reportedly asking for a fortune for Kyrou.

Garrioch, a reporter covering the Ottawa Senators, spoke with several high-ranking NHL officials, who believe the price tag is a good NHL player, a top prospect, and a first-round pick.

So what would that mean for the Habs? Alex Zharovsky, a first-round pick, and… a good NHL player, like Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook, or a solid NHL player like Ivan Demidov?

Because if negotiations start with the '93, Kent Hughes will hang up on Doug Armstrong—that's for sure.

Whether it's Kyrou or another top-tier player, I expect the Habs' GM to make a move. Montreal is in a strong position among the NHL's top teams, and the organization has prospects and draft picks to trade.

It's going to be an interesting summer, hopefully, after winning the Stanley Cup.


In a nutshell

– Really?

– A heavy loss.

– The Wizards will have the first pick.

– Hiring in the Big Apple.

– One to watch.

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