Morning practice: Three key players missing from the CH lineup

The Montreal Canadiens practiced this morning at the Bell Centre in preparation for tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

This is a crucial Game 3 that will say a lot about the rest of the series, as the Habs look to secure their second straight win for the first time in the playoffs.

We were therefore watching the practice closely to see if Martin St-Louis would make any lineup changes.

Obviously, we don't expect to see any changes after a solid 5-1 win, but you never know.

And this morning, well, there were three notable absences at practice, as Kaiden Guhle, Josh Anderson, and Mike Matheson were not present.

A few laps on the ice for the Habs players this morning, ahead of Game 3 of the series against the Sabres tonight. Josh Anderson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhle are absent this morning. pic.twitter.com/28IcowZajy — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 10, 2026

It's surely just a few days of treatment for the three players, but still, it's causing a bit of concern for everyone.

Otherwise, as usual, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov were the first on the ice, joined by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

The first four on the ice this morning: Caufield, Hutson, Suzuki, and Demidov. Martin St-Louis watches them from the bench like a father. pic.twitter.com/YRLkyNxVJN — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 10, 2026

The Habs will look to win their first home game in this series and thus maintain home-ice advantage moving forward.

Let's hope Cole Caufield can step up.

In a Flash

– Indeed!

We hope your mom plans to watch the hockey tonight — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2026

– A real wall.

As good as it gets Freddie Andersen has been on another level in the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/BtMeLWFWjJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2026

– Stay tuned.