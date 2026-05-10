Morning practice: Three key players missing from the CH lineup

Mathis Therrien
Morning practice: Three key players missing from the CH lineup
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens practiced this morning at the Bell Centre in preparation for tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

This is a crucial Game 3 that will say a lot about the rest of the series, as the Habs look to secure their second straight win for the first time in the playoffs.

We were therefore watching the practice closely to see if Martin St-Louis would make any lineup changes.

Obviously, we don't expect to see any changes after a solid 5-1 win, but you never know.

And this morning, well, there were three notable absences at practice, as Kaiden Guhle, Josh Anderson, and Mike Matheson were not present.

It's surely just a few days of treatment for the three players, but still, it's causing a bit of concern for everyone.

Otherwise, as usual, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov were the first on the ice, joined by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

The Habs will look to win their first home game in this series and thus maintain home-ice advantage moving forward.

Let's hope Cole Caufield can step up.


In a Flash

– Indeed!

– A real wall.

– Stay tuned.

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