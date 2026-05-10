Longueuil: It’s no longer De Lyon Street, but “De Dobes”

Canadiens fans can get really intense, especially during the playoffs.

And obviously, we're not complaining. In the first round, one fan had customized his Ford Lightning (from Tampa Bay), and since that worked, he went and put a decal on a real Buffalo.

The arena is packed even when the Habs aren't playing at home, the crowd outside is going wild—in short, playoff fever is in the air in Montreal. Oh, and I've never seen so many little Habs flags on cars. And I'm from Gatineau…

So I won't be able to see with my own eyes the street name change in Longueuil: someone changed the name of De Lyon Street to “De Dobes” Street.

That's brilliant.

A Habs fan put up this sign on De Lyon Street in Longueuil. Rue De Dobes pic.twitter.com/qK3kaZI3Sd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 10, 2026

User njwhabs2011 on X sent the photo to the team's Reddit account.

The team is really behind its goalie, Jakub Dobes.

After the final game against Tampa Bay, some had even suggested changing the “Stop” signs throughout the city of Montreal.

At least my taxes would go toward a good cause, hehe.

It's not just the fans who love Dobes. His teammates and people across the NHL have nothing but kind words for him… most of the time.

Alex Texier called him weird today.

In a nutshell

– He's no Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Canadiens have taken advantage of Alex Lyon where the Bruins could not#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lB6iId3Xnd — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 10, 2026

– I suppose so.

Olivier Rioux is here tonight. He had to bend down to fit through the doorway of the Jacques-Beauchamp Lounge. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 10, 2026

– The season is approaching.

CFL | The Alouettes kick off training camp https://t.co/PKxNijVcfi — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 10, 2026

– Nice play.