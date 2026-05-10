Longueuil: It’s no longer De Lyon Street, but “De Dobes”

Raphael Simard
Longueuil: It’s no longer De Lyon Street, but “De Dobes”
Credit: njwhabs2011 sur X

Canadiens fans can get really intense, especially during the playoffs.

And obviously, we're not complaining. In the first round, one fan had customized his Ford Lightning (from Tampa Bay), and since that worked, he went and put a decal on a real Buffalo.

The arena is packed even when the Habs aren't playing at home, the crowd outside is going wild—in short, playoff fever is in the air in Montreal. Oh, and I've never seen so many little Habs flags on cars. And I'm from Gatineau…

So I won't be able to see with my own eyes the street name change in Longueuil: someone changed the name of De Lyon Street to “De Dobes” Street.

That's brilliant.

User njwhabs2011 on X sent the photo to the team's Reddit account.

The team is really behind its goalie, Jakub Dobes.

After the final game against Tampa Bay, some had even suggested changing the “Stop” signs throughout the city of Montreal.

At least my taxes would go toward a good cause, hehe.

It's not just the fans who love Dobes. His teammates and people across the NHL have nothing but kind words for him… most of the time.

Alex Texier called him weird today.

(Credit: X)

In a nutshell

– He's no Andrei Vasilevskiy.

– I suppose so.

– The season is approaching.

– Nice play.

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