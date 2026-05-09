Street Viewing Party: The CH Adds a New Giant Screen

Since the playoffs began, Montreal has been all about hockey. The city is buzzing with excitement over the Habs, and there's massive enthusiasm for the team's games.

TV ratings are (very) high, and everyone is talking about hockey right now.

And since the start of the playoffs, during games at the Bell Centre, the Habs have been hosting outdoor viewing parties for fans. They initially gave away (free) tickets to get people into a tent… but with the crazy number of people who showed up, they decided to change the plan.

The result? There are still more and more people… and the Canadiens have decided to act accordingly: starting tomorrow, a third giant screen will be set up outside to meet the demand.

This will allow more people to see what's happening clearly.

Our outdoor viewing party is expanding! Let's stay safe for everyone in attendance Our outdoor watch party is expanding! Let's keep it safe for everyone attending#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VwSInTxtwN — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 9, 2026

The Habs also took the opportunity to remind everyone of certain safety guidelines, particularly regarding the ban on possessing and using fireworks or smoke bombs.

Remember that during the first home game, the SPVM had to intervene due to a smoke bomb in the crowd.

We know that these events clearly demonstrate just how much Montreal loves its team. Seeing so many people gathered in the streets and celebrating together when the team scores (or wins) are images that are beautiful to see and uplifting.

And clearly, the new giant screen will allow even more people to enjoy the experience. So that's a good thing.

Overtime

Let's also remember that in the first round, the Habs held an indoor viewing party for Game 7 of the series, which was played in Tampa Bay. The team filled the Bell Centre for the occasion.

Will they try this again for Game 5 or a potential Game 7 against the Sabres? Stay tuned.