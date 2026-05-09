Scrum: Mike Matheson shielded Zach Benson (who is already the enemy in Montreal)

Last night, the Habs defeated the Sabres 5-1. The Montreal team was much more opportunistic than in the first game and punished their opponents with a convincing victory.

Jakub Dobes, who was on fire, stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced. The only player who managed to score against him was Zach Benson… with whom Dobes had had a run-in just a few minutes earlier.

Benson notably taunted Dobes after his goal, clearly referencing what had happened earlier.

Benson had some words for Dobes after scoring, just minutes after their earlier skirmish https://t.co/Z508puiXQf pic.twitter.com/lncTLtYLnR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 9, 2026

However, what's interesting is that if you look at the first sequence where things got heated between Dobes and Benson, you can see that at that moment, Benson was actually in danger. He was lying on the ice while several players (and their skates) were skating very close to him.

But Benson came out of it unscathed thanks to the help of another player… who plays for the Habs: Mike Matheson.

Matheson did his best to help Benson by lying on top of him and shielding the forward's head. That was a classy move.

Didn't notice this at first but what an amazing move by Matheson to protect Benson there. You can criticize his play, but he's always a class act. pic.twitter.com/wRiW8061O2 — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) May 9, 2026

It's all quite remarkable when you consider that Matheson was the one who originally threw himself at Benson to defend his goalie. The defenseman quickly realized, however, that his opponent was in a very vulnerable position at that moment.

Kudos to him for knowing how to keep things in perspective in the heat of the moment.

Over the past two games, it's been clear that Benson has been trying to rattle the Habs' players. The guy who was drafted a few spots after David Reinbacher in 2023 is playing the role of the little pest to a T… and he's quickly taken Brandon Hagel's place as the town's bad boy.

And let's just say he's not giving any indication that he's about to change his ways, hehe.

In a nutshell

– What a sight.

– Enjoy the listen.

Short press conferences before heading back to Montreal Listen ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/u38sjYRNcX — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 9, 2026

– MLB trade.