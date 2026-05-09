Playoff Roundup: Mitch Marner scores a hat trick and moves into first place in the scoring race

Two second-round series continued last night: on one side, the Montreal Canadiens made short work of the Buffalo Sabres, while on the other, the Golden Knights visited the Anaheim Ducks.

After the Habs' impressive 5-1 win in Buffalo to tie the series, all eyes were on the Knights-Ducks game in the West, with the series tied at 1-1.

Here is a recap of that game.

Mitch Marner steals the show and takes the lead in scoring

One might have thought that with their win in Game 2 in Vegas, the Ducks would dominate at home in Game 3, but in the end, it was the Golden Knights who ruled the roost.

After two periods, it was 5-0 for Vegas, and you could hear a pin drop in the Ducks' arena.

Shea Theodore and Bayden McNabb gave the Knights a comfortable lead, and then none other than Mitch Marner came in to finish off the Ducks.

Marner scored three unanswered goals in a row to record his first career playoff hat trick, while also taking the lead in the scoring race with 13 points in nine games.

A NATURAL HAT TRICK FOR MITCH MARNER!!! And it's his first hat trick in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game! Powered by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/bqMo6CvDLb — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2026

Marner is completely unrecognizable in the playoffs right now with the Knights, whereas in Toronto, it was during the playoffs that he was most criticized.

It's clear that the problem wasn't Marner, but rather Toronto.

In short, the Ducks then mounted a comeback in the third period with two goals, but it was too little, too late, and the Knights won 6-2.

Marner had three goals and an assist in this game, which puts him at the top of the scoring AND goal-scoring charts with 13 points, including six goals.

Vegas leads the series 2-1.

Overtime

– Very funny, with Cayden Primeau to boot.

Am I really hearing La Bottine Souriante in the Chicago Wolves' locker room? pic.twitter.com/DdFsjKCLT0 — Jérôme Bérubé (@Jerome_Berube) May 8, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Tonight's NHL lineup features two teams that are still undefeated in the playoffs this year.