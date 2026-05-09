“It’s none of your business”: Tage Thompson and his teammates are frustrated

The Buffalo Sabres and their fans were far too confident after their victory in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sure, they won 4-2, but it was a game that clearly could have gone the Habs' way, had it not been for a few unlucky breaks.

And last night, let's just say the Canadiens showed their true colors, which pretty much shocked all the Sabres fans—we didn't hear a peep from them the entire game.

The KeyBank Center looked like a library last night, and that's thanks to the Canadiens' excellent play, as they were opportunistic and solid on the penalty kill.

In short, Martin St-Louis's squad taught the Sabres a lesson in hockey; the Sabres were clearly very frustrated at several points last night.

Whether it was with stupid penalties or unnecessary moves, the Sabres were thrown off balance and flustered.

Even after the game, Tage Thompson showed his frustration, giving a very silly answer to a reporter's question about whether he was playing injured.

“I think everything I touched turned into a disaster tonight.” “I'm sure tomorrow he'll come to work, grind, and he'll probably be our best player next game.” @pham1717: “Tage, are you playing with an injury?” “I don't think that's any of your business.” #Sabres pic.twitter.com/o19U0lxhGX — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) May 9, 2026

Thompson, who had a very rough game and is clearly not playing up to his potential, simply replied that “it's none of your business.”

He said it in a frustrated, annoyed tone, as you can hear at the end of the video in the tweet, but it's also concerning because it casts serious doubt on whether Thompson is 100%.

The Sabres' star player really struggled yesterday, and he looked especially off on Alexandre Carrier's goal, as he fell as if he'd slipped on a banana peel.

Alex Carrier capitalizes on Tage Thompson's slip to score the Habs' 4th goal! pic.twitter.com/VV64oLsKdu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2026

In short, things aren't going well for Thompson, and that's the best possible news for the Canadiens, given that Thompson is the Sabres' top forward.

It's not just Buffalo's #72 who seems very frustrated; we've seen several gestures and scuffles showing the Sabres' impatience and anxiety.

Aside from Bowen Byram's penalty for elbowing Zachary Bolduc, I'm thinking of Zach Benson, the Sabres' little pest, who celebrated his goal as if he'd just won the Stanley Cup.

He made it 3-1, and he celebrated as if it were the game-winner before taunting Jakub Dobes.

WHAT A SHIFT BY ZACH BENSON WHO FINISHES IT, BUFFALO HAS LIFE pic.twitter.com/PoMXIcHrdH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2026

Benson had some words for Dobes after scoring, just minutes after their earlier skirmish https://t.co/Z508puiXQf pic.twitter.com/lncTLtYLnR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 9, 2026

Clearly, Jakub Dobes got into the Sabres' heads—and especially Benson's—for him to react so strongly to a goal that didn't really change the course of the game.

The Sabres are facing serious adversity for the first time in the playoffs, and it's frustrating them to no end—which works to the Habs' advantage.

Buffalo had lost only two games against the Bruins, and they lost them by narrow margins—4-2 and 2-1 in overtime.

Last night was the first time the Sabres were completely outclassed, and it clearly shook them.

We saw the Habs in complete control of the game, but also in complete control of their emotions, as the Habs had the luxury of staying calm and composed.

In short, the Canadiens must now capitalize on the Sabres' frustration and leverage the Bell Centre crowd to take the lead in the series.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Didn't notice this at first, but what an amazing move by Matheson to protect Benson there. You can criticize his play, but he's always a class act. pic.twitter.com/wRiW8061O2 — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) May 9, 2026

– It's game day this afternoon for the Laval Rocket against the Toronto Marlies.

– A great interview with Maddox Dagenais, a solid prospect for the 2026 draft. [Ratings]