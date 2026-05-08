VIDEO: David Pastrnak tears into his team in the locker room during a game

The Canadiens are currently playing in the second round of the playoffs. The team defeated the Lightning in seven games to earn a chance to face the Sabres.

It's worth noting that the Sabres, for their part, won in six games… against the Boston Bruins.

Speaking of the Bruins, it's worth noting that the team released a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the end of their season. And there's one clip from that video that's causing quite a stir right now.

It shows a scene in the locker room during the first intermission of Game 4 against the Sabres. At that point, the Sabres were leading 4-0… and David Pastrnak tore into his teammates as they returned to the locker room:

Nobody showed the fck up. […] Wake the fck up. – David Pastrnak.

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/k9aCyx008s — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) May 8, 2026

It's worth noting that Pastrnak, who wears an “A” on his jersey on a team without a captain (Brad Marchand has never been replaced), is a leader within that group. And after a dreadful period, he wanted to shake things up.

It's still unusual to see such a clip shared by the team, though: would you see the Habs release a clip like this with Nick Suzuki making such comments?

Ultimately, Pastrnak's comments didn't change much, given that the Bruins lost the game 6-1. It's worth noting, however, that the Bruins won the next game to avoid elimination.

But what's clear, beyond the harshness of his words, is that the Czech player seems to be acting like the captain of this team. He's the one who tried to spark some fire by reminding everyone that there need to be higher standards in Boston.

Let's just say I wouldn't be surprised to see him named captain… if he doesn't feel like leaving after this stretch that's clearly turned him off, hehe.

In a nutshell

– The young guys are ready for tonight.

Playoff Ivan Demidov & Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/lLTbGPqgvl — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 8, 2026

– That's true.

“The team has bounced back well after a loss all year long” – Noah Dobson pic.twitter.com/mpGAk6IFM1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2026

– News from CF Montréal.

Sunusi Ibrahim is no longer dealing with a back injury. Fabian Herbers is injured again.#CFMTL https://t.co/vreeR2dV03 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 8, 2026

– He's having a great run.

A transformed player https://t.co/p5uwSiMTnX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2026

– Let's hope so.