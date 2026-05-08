RUMOR: The No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft is up for trade

Every year, some teams consider trading a top-5 draft pick. That's normal: it's a GM's job to evaluate these options.

But a trade rarely happens. Why? Because those picks are so valuable.

That said, it's normal to see teams calling to try to move up in the draft. And so it's normal to see teams with high picks wanting to maximize their value.

That's what we're seeing right now with the fourth overall pick.

Right now, the word on the street is that the Hawks are open, at the right price, to trading their first-round pick. David Pagnotta (DFO) broke the news.

Chicago's 4th overall pick is up for grabs! “Chicago is definitely going to explore the market” — David Pagnotta Presented by: bet365 (@bet365ca)https://t.co/PaBRd5n3nR | USE CODE: NATION #bet365@tyleryaremchuk | @TheFourthPeriod pic.twitter.com/i9fjp9TNhR — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) May 7, 2026

I have no doubt the Hawks will be in talks. But let's just say I'll believe it when I see it, as far as an actual trade involving such a high pick is concerned.

One name to watch, according to Pagnotta, is Matthew Knies. The Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks are expected to discuss the forward and the fourth overall pick.

Obviously, this changes the game for the Canadiens, who talked to the Maple Leafs about the forward this winter.

So Knies might not end up playing alongside the Maple Leafs' first overall pick next year. But for that to happen, Toronto's front office will have to get their price.

Matthew Knies and William Nylander reacting to the Leafs winning the first overall pick live from the Marlies game Via @smalltalkflickr #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/hq7TvXxMLD — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) May 6, 2026

Actually, I wonder what Mats Sundin and John Chayka think of all this. Since Brad Treliving is no longer the GM, the Knies situation could change completely.

And since it all depends on Auston Matthews' decision, it's clear the Maple Leafs aren't about to land another top-4 pick in the upcoming draft…

In a nutshell

– Canucks: Pierre Dorion is reportedly no longer in the running.

The Canucks have started telling candidates that they are no longer in the running for the GM job. Sounds like it's down to Ryan Johnson and Evan Gold. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 8, 2026

– Makes sense.

The Hart Memorial Trophy finalists have arrived! #NHLAwards The trophy is awarded annually to the player deemed to be the most valuable to his team. pic.twitter.com/PJzE4cL55G — NHL (@NHL) May 8, 2026

– Note.

Meet the 2⃣3⃣ players who will wear the at #MensWorlds! Here are the 2⃣3⃣ players who will wear the at #MensWorlds! ROSTER: https://t.co/sfrs3l0ZKL

LINEUP: https://t.co/MfjPGLV9Nn pic.twitter.com/NUFFnwTn9t — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 8, 2026

– Ouch.