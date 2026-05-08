Is a major change on the horizon in Edmonton?

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a… precarious situation.

The team may have the world's best player in Connor McDavid, but we've seen that this formula doesn't work. The Oilers lost in the first round to the Anaheim Ducks, and now we're wondering what will happen in Edmonton in the coming weeks.

Something needs to happen. And Frank Seravalli has his own theory…

The insider, speaking on Sportsnet, mentioned that a coaching change is likely.

Kris Knoblauch (McDavid's former junior coach) hasn't been able to lead the team to the top, and now… his job seems to be on the line.

Could this help the Oilers take it to the next level? I'm asking myself that question in all sincerity…

Frank Seravalli: Re Oilers: I think a coaching change is likely; it's more likely than not that Kris Knoblauch and his staff are sent packing – FAN Pregame (5/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 8, 2026

The question arises because, at a certain point, it's not the coach who can score goals.

In fact, in the case of the Oilers… it's not the coach who can stop the pucks. Hehe.

Seriously, the problem goes even deeper than just behind the bench in Edmonton. Bad decisions have been made in recent years (the Ryan McLeod trade, the Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg situations…) and that's hurt the roster.

The team is poorly balanced, and everyone knows it. Connor McDavid can count on Leon Draisaitl, but we all agree that the rest of the roster is pretty thin… And it's not like the defense is great either.

But anyway. If the Oilers believe these problems will go away by changing the staff behind the team's bench, it might be worth a shot.

Because let's not forget: Connor McDavid is under contract with the team for two more seasons. And the Oilers need to give him a reason to stay when his contract expires; otherwise, he might look elsewhere for a chance to win his first Stanley Cup…

Quick Q&A

– Absolutely.

Our best players need to be our BEST PLAYERS beat Buffalo pic.twitter.com/XfhaFHtfnk — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 8, 2026

– Come on!

Focused on today Focused on today#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/woA2zrhtrX — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 8, 2026

– Makes sense.