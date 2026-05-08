IGA is teasing Buffalo Sabres fans

Since the start of the playoffs, several companies in Quebec have been trying to find ways to mess with the Montreal Canadiens' opponents.

It goes without saying. And it reminds us just how important hockey is in our culture!

This time, it's IGA that's joined the fun by teasing Buffalo Sabres fans. And the result is really funny.

One of the stores decided to paint a special parking spot for Sabres fans. The spot, in Buffalo's blue and yellow colors, was created so Sabres fans could park there without being bothered.

The catch? The parking spot in question is located… at the far end of the store's parking lot.

Sabres fans who want to do their grocery shopping there (and who want to park in that spot) will have to walk a little longer before they get inside… hehe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IGA, Vive la bouffe (@igaqc)

IGA's Instagram post has gone viral.

There are over 14,500 likes as of this writing… and the video also has a total of 503,000 views, which is pretty impressive.

But this shows that the Montreal Canadiens' playoff run is really, really grabbing people's attention in Quebec right now. It's been a long time since the team made it this far in the playoffs, and it's great to see fans rallying behind the team's current success.

People often say the Canadiens have the best fans in the National Hockey League… Right?

And that's exactly what we've been seeing since the start of the playoffs!

It's been practically a frenzy when it comes to the Glorious Ones for nearly a month now, after all. And I can only imagine Quebec's reaction if the Canadiens manage to go all the way…

In a nutshell

– Wow!

Last Monday, Keven got the call of a lifetime! It was David Savard himself who told him he'd just won over a million dollars thanks to the 1st-round 50/50 draw. The second-round draw is open—who will get the next call? → https://t.co/PNMyMJgH76 pic.twitter.com/FYDKUL2WeO — Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) May 8, 2026

– Great news for the Hawks.

Roman Kantserov is expected to join the Blackhawks next seasonhttps://t.co/jyVaMEoHPF — RDS (@RDSca) May 8, 2026

– That's crazy too.

This Frederik Andersen stat is one of the wildest you'll ever see. H/T r/Suspicious-Wind-3278 pic.twitter.com/Onz6lhhAL3 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 8, 2026

– I love his mentality.