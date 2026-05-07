Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 6

Six weeks of action have already passed in the 2026 MLB season, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball, with some teams losing steam and others surprising everyone.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (2)

2 – New York Yankees (3)

It looks like it's all over for them. https://t.co/1Va2NZ8ZZZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 5, 2026

3 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

4 – Chicago Cubs (5)

5 – Tampa Bay Rays (9)

6 – San Diego Padres (4)

7 – Milwaukee Brewers (11)

8 – St. Louis Cardinals (17)

9 – Cincinnati Reds (6)

10 – Pittsburgh Pirates (7)

11 – Detroit Tigers (8)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (12)

13 – Seattle Mariners (14)

14 – Sacramento Athletics (13)

15 – Toronto Blue Jays (18)

16 – Texas Rangers (15)

17 – Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

18 – Philadelphia Phillies (29)

19 – Miami Marlins (19)

20 – Baltimore Orioles (16)

21 – Chicago White Sox (30)

22 – Kansas City Royals (28)

23 – Washington Nationals (23)

24 – Minnesota Twins (21)

25 – Boston Red Sox (22)

26 – Houston Astros (25)

27 – Colorado Rockies (26)

28 – San Francisco Giants (20)

29 – New York Mets (27)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (24)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.