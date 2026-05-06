CH: Ticket prices for the second round are exorbitant

Even before tickets officially went on sale, the market had already gone completely haywire.

Hundreds of tickets for the Montreal Canadiens' games against the Buffalo Sabres are currently circulating on resale platforms at completely absurd prices, reaching as high as $3,900.

Clearly, some season ticket holders didn't wait a second to try to cash in on the playoff frenzy.

The result: the secondary market is already flooded with tickets for Sunday's and Tuesday's games at the Bell Centre, creating a price surge that risks driving away a significant portion of fans.

On Billets.ca, there are currently hundreds of seats listed between $570 and $3,900. And on Ticketmaster, prices range from $700 to $2,600. The same is true on StubHub, where tickets are priced from $660 to $3,000.

No matter the platform, the picture is the same: attending a Habs playoff game… costs an arm and a leg.

Tickets for the Canadiens-Sabres series at $3,900… before they even go on salehttps://t.co/Q7Wxe0sXgB — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) May 6, 2026

Let's agree on one thing: ticket prices will keep going up.

And the reason is simple: even if prices get even higher, people will still buy tickets to attend the games.

Did you see how packed the Bell Centre was during the games in Montreal against the Lightning? No? You'll notice it during the team's upcoming games in Montreal against the Sabres.

It's supply and demand… And that concept isn't going anywhere just because the Canadiens are in the playoffs.

Not at all, in fact…

Good for those willing to pay top dollar to cheer on the team at the arena. It certainly makes for some great experiences… but at that price, it's not something just anyone can afford either.

It's sad, but that's just how it is.

In a nutshell

– This is going to be good!

– I can't wait.

The calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/jlXXloXHpu — Heather Engel (@engelheather) May 6, 2026

– We're all waiting for it.

The inevitable rise of Cole Caufieldhttps://t.co/tOvl86WIv6 — RDS (@RDSca) May 6, 2026

– Wow.