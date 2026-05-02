The Bell Centre will be packed for Game 7

Seriously, if there's one series that deserved to go the full seven games, it's the one between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's really unfortunate that the series didn't end last night in six games at the Bell Centre, but it seems like it was inevitable that the two teams would go all the way to the final game.

We're likely witnessing one of the closest series in NHL history, with every game decided by a single goal, and a two-goal lead lasting only 6 minutes and 37 seconds throughout the series.

It's thrilling for any hockey fan, but too stressful and bad for the health of Habs and Lightning fans.

In short, we'll all get caught up in these completely crazy emotions one last time on Sunday night starting at 6 p.m., wherever you are—whether at home, at a friend's house, in front of the Bell Centre, or inside the Bell Centre.

You read that right—even though Game 7 will take place in Tampa Bay at the Benchmark International Arena, the Bell Centre will open its doors to fans for a viewing party.

The Bell Centre is hosting the biggest viewing party in town this Sunday! Details ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/sdY9k1OIvE — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 2, 2026

The Canadiens will broadcast Game 7 on a giant screen inside the Bell Centre, with tickets going on sale starting at 10 a.m. this morning for just $12.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association.

Doors will open an hour and a half before the game starts at 6 p.m., just like for a regular game, and fans will be able to watch the entire game in French via the TVA Sports broadcast.

The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive the official Montreal Canadiens 2026 Playoffs towel.

In short, the Bell Centre will be absolutely wild again this Sunday night, and let's hope this viewing party brings the Habs some good luck.

The Habs will play the only Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs, while all other series have concluded.

In a Nutshell

– Indeed, that was a ridiculous penalty.

Probably one of the worst calls I have seen, even disregarding the timing. Demidov makes a skilled move, tries to score, is slashed and upended, falls – and is called for goaltender interference. How could he avoid it? By trying not to score? https://t.co/qY51VvRheU — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) May 2, 2026

– Note.

Game 7 experience at the CH

Anderson: 1 game (1-0)

Bolduc: 1 game (0-1)

Caufield: 1 game (1-0)

Danault: 2 games (1-1)

Evans: 1 game (1-0)

Gallagher: 2 games (2-0)

Matheson: 1 game (0-1)

Newhook: 1 game (0-1)

Suzuki: 1 game (1-0)

Dobson: 1 game (0-1) — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 2, 2026

– Very cool for Buffalo.