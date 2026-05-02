Jake Evans criticizes the refereeing: “Who knows what will happen in the next game?”

Since the start of the series between the Habs and the Lightning, the officiating has been a hot topic.

During the first five games of the series, seeing both teams spend so much time on the power play didn't sit well with everyone.

Last night, that suddenly changed: the whistles were put away, and we got plenty of 5-on-5 action… even though some late-game calls still sparked some debate.

Ivan Demidov heads to the penalty box with 3:18 remaining in the third : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Aq2e4Wzi8j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2026

The question, then, is how the referees will handle the seventh and final game of this series. We don't know if we'll return to the officiating style of the first five games… or that of yesterday's game.

But Jake Evans has a clear preference: he's hoping for another game that will be played mostly 5-on-5. And speaking to the media, he even took the opportunity to take a little jab at the consistency of the officiating:

Who knows what it'll be like in the next game? – Jake Evans

He mentions it a little before the eighth minute, for those interested.

Tune in to the postgame media session following tonight's Game 6 against Tampa Bay Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight's Game 6 against the Lightning#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Dez0h5Folx — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 2, 2026

What we're sensing is that the guys mostly just want to know where they stand. After all, yesterday's game was a major turning point compared to previous games, and they want to know how lenient the referees are going to be.

Especially in a game as crucial as Game 7, where both teams' seasons are on the line.

Evans explains that the Habs players prefer to play 5-on-5 as much as possible, and he's pretty confident that the same goes for the Lightning players. Both teams, naturally, want to prove they deserve to win this series fair and square.

And that's not something you'll achieve with a special teams battle. Let's see what it looks like tomorrow night.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

You can bet that the #GoHabsGo are going to be ready for Sunday night!@BWildeMTL: “There was no player that I talked to who was distraught, or felt it got away, or was upset”#thesickpodcast @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/PvtiV3vqPV — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 2, 2026

– Great read on Mitch Marner.

“Trust yourself, and trust yourself in those moments.” How a ‘comfortable' Mitch Marner delivered for the Golden Knights to close out the Mammoth Story on @TheAthletic https://t.co/e4H4f1ZsB0 — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 2, 2026

– His situation will be interesting to watch.