Martin St-Louis didn’t care how much he was going to be paid after being hired in 2022

In February 2022 (on the 9th, to be precise), Martin St-Louis was hired by the Montreal Canadiens.

He was named the team's interim head coach following Dominique Ducharme's dismissal, and over the years, he has been able to transform the team and its culture.

Much of the team's success is due to him.

Except that, at the start, we all thought the same thing when we saw the Canadiens give him a chance:

Yeah, right. But we're talking about a guy with no experience as an NHL head coach, and the Montreal market is intense…

St-Louis wasn't intimidated by the challenge, and everyone knows it. But we appreciate it even more when we hear Jeff Gorton say (on Inside The Game) that when he was hired as interim coach, Martin St-Louis didn't care how much money he'd make for the rest of the season.

All he wanted was to prove himself and show Gorton and Kent Hughes that he had what it took to coach that team. And we know how the story ends…

It's amazing how time can set things right, sometimes.

There were doubts about St-Louis four years ago… and today, he's talked about as one of the best coaches in the entire National Hockey League.

The guy finished last season as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which is given each year to the National Hockey League coach who has contributed the most to his team's success…

And clearly, according to Jeff Gorton, St. Louis isn't doing this for the money either.

You might say that's normal because the guy earned about $57 million during his playing career… but that doesn't change the story: Martin St-Louis does his job because he's passionate, and that's no secret either.

We know how much he loves the game, and we know how much he loves passing on his knowledge to his players. You can't make this stuff up… and that's why the Canadiens have one of the best coaches in the NHL on their hands.

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Habs prospect LJ Mooney has been named an alternate captain for Minnesota next season. https://t.co/LSeazrst4m — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 21, 2026

– Oh.

Adam Henrique will miss Game 2 for the #oilers, per Kris Knoblauch — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Will the Flyers make it 19-0 this year? (H/T ESPN Stats & Insights) pic.twitter.com/u52MYV0ynS — BarDown (@BarDown) April 21, 2026

– Yeah.