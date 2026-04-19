Pens vs. Flyers: Two brawls and five ejections in the stands before the game even started

It had been eight years since we'd seen a Pennsylvania showdown in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers hadn't faced off in the playoffs since 2018.

So last night's game was highly anticipated, given that this rivalry has long been a major draw in the National Hockey League.

And as expected, we weren't disappointed, as there was a ton of tension in the air at PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh.

There was so much tension and animosity that 20 minutes before the puck was even dropped to start the series, the stands were already in chaos.

In fact, the game hadn't even started yet, and there had already been two fights in the crowd and five fans ejected.

Update from PPG Paints Arena: There's already been 2 fights in the crowd. 5 fan ejections. And we're 20 minutes away from puck drop. This is Penguins-Flyers in the playoffs. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 19, 2026

The Battle of Pennsylvania is well and truly back.

We remember back in the day how the rivalry between these two teams took on some pretty intense proportions, especially given how Philadelphia fans are.

Well, now that the Flyers are back in the playoffs, their somewhat overzealous fans are back too, and they made their presence felt yesterday in Pittsburgh.

Two fights and five penalties—that's hardly surprising between these two teams.

In the end, the Flyers won the game 3-2, showing everyone that they won't be mere spectators in this Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

In 2010, as the last team to qualify for the playoffs in the East—just like this season—the Flyers made it to the Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Let's see if they can pull off something similar.

In Brief

– Note.

No expectations, just great to see. https://t.co/4futuaH3XM — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) April 19, 2026

– The CH is a heavy underdog.

Odds of winning Round 1 – April 19 pic.twitter.com/vkGQmylaTu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 19, 2026

– Worth a listen.