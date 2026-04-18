The Lightning will have to be careful not to upset Josh Anderson

The Montreal Canadiens players held their final practice in Quebec before the start of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois was on site, while my other colleague Mathis Therrien wrote an article about what happened at this morning's practice.

In short, there was still no sign of Noah Dobson returning, and that could hurt the Habs. On the Lightning side, Victor Hedman is still sidelined.

In fact, the towering veteran defenseman has started skating again, according to comments from Jon Cooper reported by Pierre LeBrun. He'll join the team for Game 3 in Montreal, but no specific return date has been set yet.

Jon Cooper with a Victor Hedman update, says the Tampa captain has started skating and is around the team now and will join the Lightning on the road trip to Montreal. But Cooper says he's not available to play at the moment. That could change at some point but is still unclear. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 18, 2026

Both teams could be without an excellent defenseman for much of the first round… unless one of the teams has a surprise up their sleeve?

In addition to the two defensemen in question, several players will play a key role on both teams.

If there's one player I'm most looking forward to seeing play for the Habs in the playoffs, it's Josh Anderson. He proved his worth in last year's series against the Washington Capitals, and we'll need that version of Anderson against Tampa Bay.

In the last matchup between the Habs and the Bolts, we saw Anderson dish out a beating to Declan Carlile. That's when you realize Tampa Bay is better off not crossing the Habs' #17, or else…

Elliotte Friedman actually mentioned this in his latest 32 Thoughts article.

In this week's 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC dives into Connor Hellebuyck's thoughtful words at the end of the Jets season, Sunny Mehta in New Jersey, updates on GM searches, and something on each playoff series.@ToyotaCanada https://t.co/pSPvPvcMnf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2026

Physical play will always play a major role in the playoffs. We saw that against the Capitals last year when they roughed up the Habs.

As for Josh Anderson, physical play is part of his identity as a player. He has always excelled at protecting the puck, finishing his checks, winning battles for the puck along the boards, and so on.

And when he gets riled up, he gets nasty… really nasty. That's partly why the Lightning must avoid provoking him at all costs, because it could very well cost them the series.

Of course, it's not all about Anderson. Every player will have to do their part, but Anderson's physical presence will certainly be crucial for the Habs.

In a nutshell

– Interesting…

I'm told that Tomas Aviles won't be in the starting lineup or on the bench this afternoon against the Red Bulls, even though Synchuk, Carmona, Sunusi, and Hidaglo are all injured… and Vera is still experiencing intermittent knee pain. #CFMTL I'm also told that Aviles is… pic.twitter.com/6EWHZtY5sz — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 18, 2026

– He's back.

The singing Sens fan has released a new track for this year's playoffs… thoughts? (via IG/@TheKyleIvan) pic.twitter.com/FPTh9jKKPO — BarDown (@BarDown) April 18, 2026

– Must-read.

The Canadiens may be playing the team with whom Martin St-Louis spent most of his career, but the head coach has no divided loyalties. My latest article for @TheHockeyNews: https://t.co/kGNV3wP2fs #GoHabsGo #CH #Canadiens #Habs #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 18, 2026

– Well.