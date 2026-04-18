MLB in Brief: Carlos Rodon Returns Before Gerrit Cole | The Paul Skenes Bobblehead

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Carlos Rodon Returns Before Gerrit Cole | The Paul Skenes Bobblehead
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Carlos Rodon to return before Gerrit Cole

That's the current plan.

Jorge Polanco is injured

He's heading to the injured list.

Hats off to Kurt Suzuki

He's doing a great job in Anaheim.

Oh boy

Not everyone knows what to do with hockey gloves.

J.P. France DFA

The Astros are making room.

The Paul Skenes bobblehead

It's a looker.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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