MLB in Brief: Carlos Rodon Returns Before Gerrit Cole | The Paul Skenes Bobblehead

That's the current plan.

Boone says Carlos Rodón will “probably” be back before Gerrit Cole. Rodón should throw 50-60 pitches in a live batting practice today.

He's heading to the injured list.

Mets place Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL with a right wrist contusion pic.twitter.com/S5jPncq0K8

He's doing a great job in Anaheim.

“The way Mike Trout is playing right now is as good as we've seen in 5 or 6 years.”

Are the #Angels destined for greatness in the AL West with a first-time manager leading the pack? #RepTheHalo

https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/cT3R35hrsQ

— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 18, 2026