MLB in Brief: Carlos Rodon Returns Before Gerrit Cole | The Paul Skenes Bobblehead
Carlos Rodon to return before Gerrit Cole
That's the current plan.
Boone says Carlos Rodón will “probably” be back before Gerrit Cole. Rodón should throw 50-60 pitches in a live batting practice today.
— Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 18, 2026
Jorge Polanco is injured
He's heading to the injured list.
Mets place Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL with a right wrist contusion pic.twitter.com/S5jPncq0K8
— Shea Station (@shea_station) April 18, 2026
Hats off to Kurt Suzuki
He's doing a great job in Anaheim.
“The way Mike Trout is playing right now is as good as we've seen in 5 or 6 years.”
Are the #Angels destined for greatness in the AL West with a first-time manager leading the pack? #RepTheHalo
https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/cT3R35hrsQ
— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 18, 2026
Oh boy
Not everyone knows what to do with hockey gloves.
“I can play baseball with these ones.”
We had the @BlueJays try on hockey gloves and tested them with a game of catch pic.twitter.com/B8EkoPbVWy
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2026
J.P. France DFA
The Astros are making room.
Some roster moves are coming for the Astros. Among them: right-hander J.P. France has been designated for assignment, a source tells @TheAthletic.
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 18, 2026
The Paul Skenes bobblehead
It's a looker.
The Pirates are giving away this Paul Skenes Cy Young bobblehead today before their game against the Rays pic.twitter.com/nTs7R6n6K7
— MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026
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