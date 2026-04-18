Habs in 4: HFTV Traps Lightning Players with a Custom Jersey

The Canadiens will kick off their intense series against the Lightning tomorrow at 5:45 p.m.

Man, what a time to start a playoff game…

The Canadiens practiced this morning and then flew to Tampa Bay. The players have just arrived.

They won't be practicing tomorrow morning.

The team will certainly count on the support of many fans in Florida. In fact, HFTV didn't miss the opportunity to make the trip. Cédrik got himself a Lightning jersey, and on the back, it says “Habs in 4.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brayden Point thought they were signing a Lightning fan's jersey, but they got a nice surprise when they saw the back.

They signed it anyway.

Bjorkstrand and Point agree with Ced: Habs in 4 pic.twitter.com/4DbmFIL6VO — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 18, 2026

They found it pretty funny, anyway, even if it took them a couple of seconds…

Bjorkstrand actually asked Ced if he really thought the Habs were going to beat the Lightning. He replied that the Florida team had broken his heart in 2021.

The forward walked away, thanking him for buying Bolts merchandise.

In a nutshell

– The Habs are in Florida.

The Habs have landed in Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/W9zh3w40er — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 18, 2026

– Yes.

NHL | A rivalry to reignite between the Sabres and the Bruins https://t.co/KPuRnEjv55 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 18, 2026

– Good luck to him.

“MAYDAY!” Julien Leblanc on the verge of dozing off in his UFC debut https://t.co/u60z1CGp4S — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 18, 2026

– Defeat for the Rocket.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/LkQTs4nqiY — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 18, 2026

– Contract in Anaheim.