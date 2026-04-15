The Canadiens could play on Sunday afternoon

It's playoff time for the Canadiens.

The team will enjoy a day off today after losing yesterday in Philly. And tomorrow, the team is expected to resume training in preparation for the playoffs.

We're all eager for it to start. The recent matchup against the Lightning has really whetted our appetite.

We know the series will start in Tampa Bay. And we're pretty sure, given all the hints pointing in that direction, that it'll kick off on Sunday for the Habs.

On Saturday night, the arena in Tampa Bay will be packed.

But here's a real doozy: According to Renaud Lavoie, who discussed the topic with Jean-Charles Lajoie yesterday on TVA Sports, Game 1 could be played in the afternoon.

And JiC couldn't believe it.

Obviously, what you have to understand is that it's not the Canadian networks that decide all this. It's actually decided in the United States.

They're surely figuring that the Canadiens won't be the most-watched team in the U.S. … and that, no matter what time the team plays, Quebecers will be tuning in.

In the States, they want back-to-back games from afternoon into the evening. Seeing the Florida team and the Quebec team potentially get the short end of the stick isn't a surprise, on paper.

Ottawa vs. Carolina could also be a tough matchup.

Last year, the Canadiens played five playoff games. Four of them were on weekdays and started at 7 p.m. Game 4, on a Sunday, was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

But there was nothing in the afternoon.

In a flash

– Oh, really?

If Toronto wants to go far, they're going to need reinforcements. https://t.co/6U7iDgMpPE — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 15, 2026

– Reinforcements in Laval.

The Canadiens have assigned forward Vinzenz Rohrer to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have reassigned forward Vinzenz Rohrer to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/tq76w7s933 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2026

The Laval Rocket announced that they have signed defenseman Aiden Dubinsky to a professional tryout contract.

The Laval Rocket signed defenseman Aiden Dubinsky to a professional tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/8ppHqQ3CPj — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 15, 2026

– Read this.