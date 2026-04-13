Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 3

We're already about 15 games into the season for each team in the 2026 MLB campaign, and things are moving fast in Major League Baseball.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – New York Yankees (2)

This doesn't bode well for October. https://t.co/6IbyGLpPts — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 12, 2026

3 – Atlanta Braves (7)

4 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)

5 – San Diego Padres (19)

6 – Pittsburgh Pirates (12)

7 – Cleveland Guardians (13)

8 – Arizona Diamondbacks (16)

9 – Philadelphia Phillies (5)

10 – Texas Rangers (17)

11 – Cincinnati Reds (14)

12 – Seattle Mariners (8)

13 – New York Mets (4)

14 – Chicago Cubs (11)

15 – Baltimore Orioles (20)

16 – Detroit Tigers (10)

17 – Toronto Blue Jays (9)

Nothing is going right. https://t.co/6lVPbh0Rto — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 12, 2026

18 – Sacramento Athletics (26)

19 – Miami Marlins (15)

20 – Tampa Bay Rays (24)

21 – Minnesota Twins (28)

22 – Kansas City Royals (18)

23 – Boston Red Sox (21)

24 – St. Louis Cardinals (23)

25 – Houston Astros (6)

26 – Los Angeles Angels (22)

27 – San Francisco Giants (25)

28 – Washington Nationals (29)

29 – Chicago White Sox (27)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.