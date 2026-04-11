2021 Playoffs: Phillip Danault Recounts an Incredible Encounter with a Leafs Fan

The Montreal Canadiens' 2021 playoff run undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all Habs fans with their legendary run to the Stanley Cup Final.

In the midst of the pandemic, the Habs gave us some intense moments, especially with their victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

We all remember that comeback in the series and those electrifying overtime goals.

And in that series, we also remember just how effectively Phillip Danault managed to shut down the Leafs' offense—and especially Auston Matthews.

In fact, Danault shared an incredible anecdote that happened to him shortly after the 2021 playoffs.

Appearing on his agent Allan Walsh's podcast, Agent Provocateur, Danault shared a hilarious interaction he had with a Leafs fan.

NEW: Agent Provocateur In conversation with Montreal's Phil Danault on his journey to the NHL, sharing some great stories along the way. ⁦@sdpnsports⁩ ⁦@CanadiensMTL⁩ https://t.co/GcIcakL3WF https://t.co/Zd33sNgJOP Spotify: https://t.co/1dDp87MDmG pic.twitter.com/tyYKQxwV3A — Allan Walsh (@walsha) April 9, 2026

While he was at a bar in Chicago with his wife, a guy started talking to him and the conversation quickly turned to hockey.

The guy mentioned that he was from Toronto and a Leafs fan, before going on to say that the series against the Habs really hurt him, especially because of the player who had “shut down” Matthews.

The Leafs fan explained that this player had really annoyed him because he had truly changed the outcome of that series.

Obviously, this Leafs fan was referring to Phillip Danault, but he hadn't realized he was talking to Danault himself.

The Quebec native then helped the Leafs fan figure out the player's name before he finally recognized Danault.

In short, it's an absolutely hilarious anecdote, and it's easy to imagine that the rest of the interaction must have been very entertaining as well.

I invite you to listen to the full podcast, as Danault shared several very interesting stories.

In Brief

– Coming up today.

– Wow.

Mikus Vecvanags is a 5th-round pick of the @CanadiensMTL (2024). In three straight OT wins, Vecvanags has made 183 saves. (54-51-78) for a .968 save percentage. The 20-year-old Latvian has been spectacular for the Grizzlies. https://t.co/2XnQk0rcgJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 11, 2026

– Of course.

“What's your name, kid?”: Rodger Brulotte wanted to know everyone pic.twitter.com/57w37GkxXG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

– Interesting.