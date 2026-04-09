This summer, the Canadiens will look to improve their roster.

This could happen through free agency or via a trade. The Canadiens will have room under the salary cap to make a big move in free agency, and they'll also have the necessary assets to pull off a major trade.

On the other hand, will Kent Hughes step aside?

There's one player who could be really interesting for the Habs on the free-agent market, according to Marco D'Amico. During a Q&A session on Reddit yesterday, he mentioned a player like Mason Marchment… who is in the final year of his current contract.

If Columbus doesn't offer him a contract extension, Mason Marchment is a player who fits MTL's needs. – Marco D'Amico

Let's keep one thing in mind here.

There's a connection between the Habs and the player… because Kent Hughes has shown interest in him this season. Mason Marchment is no stranger to the Montreal organization:

Mason Marchment: the Canadiens were interested → https://t.co/tlU4mjw5qm — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 17, 2026

But in reality, Marco D'Amico is right.

Marchment is a 6'5”, 212-pound forward capable of producing around 50 points per season. He's 30 years old and is currently enjoying the best years of his career on the ice.

He can be used in any situation: power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5… you name it.

Oh, and we're also talking about a guy who isn't afraid to rattle the opponent when needed. We know how much players like that are appreciated in a market like Montreal…

Again, it'll depend on what the Blue Jackets want to do.

And we should also expect several other teams to show interest in him if he does indeed decide to test the free-agent market on July 1.

That said, it's a good idea on paper for the Canadiens. Adding a versatile player like him could help… especially in terms of depth within the team's top-9.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Caufield will score when it counts pic.twitter.com/fzXw5HfUQ2 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 9, 2026

– Well done!

Nick Suzuki is the Canadiens' nominee for the King Clancy Trophy Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/j4QgPkHYE5 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2026

– Nick Suzuki is a great person.

“Nick Suzuki is someone who leads with humility, he shows up, and he follows through. I'm proud to see the impact he continues to have through this work.” – Asista Foundation co-founder John Agionicolaitis https://t.co/281kZodLXt pic.twitter.com/0Q8ezG5wFg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 9, 2026

– We love him.