Kaiden Guhle misses practice: concerns are growing

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kaiden Guhle misses practice: concerns are growing
Credit: YouTube

After all the changes announced ahead of last night's game against the Canadiens, we wanted to keep an eye on today's practice.

Why? Because several players were absent last night, and many of them also switched lines in preparation for the game against the Florida Panthers.

So, what's the latest this morning?

1. Kaiden Guhle, who has been a cause for concern for our colleague Maxime Truman due to his numerous health issues, didn't practice this morning. The Habs say he's taking a day for treatment.

That's not a good sign. Clearly, it's hiding an injury as the playoffs approach…

2. Joe Veleno, who was unable to play yesterday, is at practice. He was with the rest of the team, and one wonders if he'll be able to play tomorrow. And if so… in whose place?

All 15 of the team's forwards (including Patrik Laine and the other guys who didn't play last night) were at practice.

3. Martin St-Louis had 15 forwards at his disposal during practice, but he spent time with Ivan Demidov at the start of the regular session.

We like that.

Details to follow…


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Indeed.

– Well done.

– Alexandre Carrier skated before the others. He didn't stay for the regular practice.

– For soccer fans.

– Wow.

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