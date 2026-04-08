Kaiden Guhle misses practice: concerns are growing

After all the changes announced ahead of last night's game against the Canadiens, we wanted to keep an eye on today's practice.

Why? Because several players were absent last night, and many of them also switched lines in preparation for the game against the Florida Panthers.

So, what's the latest this morning?

1. Kaiden Guhle, who has been a cause for concern for our colleague Maxime Truman due to his numerous health issues, didn't practice this morning. The Habs say he's taking a day for treatment.

That's not a good sign. Clearly, it's hiding an injury as the playoffs approach…

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 8, 2026

2. Joe Veleno, who was unable to play yesterday, is at practice. He was with the rest of the team, and one wonders if he'll be able to play tomorrow. And if so… in whose place?

All 15 of the team's forwards (including Patrik Laine and the other guys who didn't play last night) were at practice.

3. Martin St-Louis had 15 forwards at his disposal during practice, but he spent time with Ivan Demidov at the start of the regular session.

We like that.

A good chat between Martin St-Louis and Ivan Demidov before practice began. The coach seemed to have some advice for his young player regarding his positioning in the offensive zone @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/2MwNCcSeo2 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 8, 2026

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– Note.

Marco Marciano started practice with a unique approach. Goaltenders must move based on the positioning of the pucks, an approach that emphasizes reading the game and anticipation. Samuel Montembeault is a good example of this… pic.twitter.com/wEuk4kRfaQ — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 8, 2026

– Indeed.

Zachary Bolduc has a good shot. Everyone knows that. But… he doesn't use it enough for my liking. He needs to take advantage of his shot to create opportunities offensively. That might come with time, I imagine. At least, I hope so! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/xey11NFBtE — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 8, 2026

– Well done.

– Alexandre Carrier skated before the others. He didn't stay for the regular practice.

Alexandre Carrier was the first player on the ice under Adam Nicholas's supervision this morning in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Carrier #NHL pic.twitter.com/ouhuunS41c — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 8, 2026

– For soccer fans.

Frankie Amaya is training for the first time with the #CFMTL group at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. He's wearing a yellow jersey while the group is split into two (for the 11-on-11 scrimmage three days out). 2. He's (very) short. 3. His precision and technical skill are immediately apparent. pic.twitter.com/42wfr6UsRo — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 8, 2026

– Wow.