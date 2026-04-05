Patrick Roy has been fired in New York

Wow.

A real bombshell has just dropped in the National Hockey League. Patrick Roy has been fired by the New York Islanders.

Peter DeBoer is the team's new head coach.

The New York Islanders have hired Peter DeBoer as head coach — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 5, 2026

It's worth noting that this isn't just a short-term replacement for the Islanders. DeBoer arrives on Long Island with a contract in hand and will remain in his position next season as well.

Once again, I have to say: wow.

We really didn't expect this, and let's just say it's a huge surprise in the National Hockey League. The Islanders are in 3rd place in their division and would make the playoffs if they started today…

More details to come…