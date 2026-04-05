Matthew Knies’ name continues to be mentioned (even after Brad Treliving’s dismissal)

To everyone's surprise, Matthew Knies' name was mentioned quite a bit as the NHL trade deadline approached.

We heard several experts say that the Canadiens were among the teams interested in the forward's services… and there's a consensus that Kent Hughes would have pulled off a major coup by adding him to his roster.

But with Brad Treliving's dismissal in Toronto, what will happen with the rumors involving Knies?

It's a valid question because with a new GM, the organization's plans might change. However…

According to Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet), there are still whispers in the NHL that the forward is available. The insider stated in an article that his name “continues to be discussed” even with Brad Treliving's departure.

And that's interesting for the Canadiens.

Nick Kypreos: Re Maple Leafs: Matthew Knies had been discussed in potential trades…leading up to March 6, but even now that GM Brad Treliving is gone, the forward's name continues to be bantered among the league – Sportsnet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 5, 2026

In his article, Kypreos also speculated on the price to be paid to get Knies out of Toronto at the trade deadline. The Leafs reportedly wanted…

Two first-round picks and a top prospect

A first-round pick and two top prospects

Three top prospects

We know that Toronto's pool of prospects and draft picks is rather thin. The Leafs are in a bit of a bind looking ahead to the coming years… because there are no (or almost no) young players coming up through the ranks.

Easton Cowan is a good hockey player, but he's not the one who's going to bring the Stanley Cup back to the Queen City all by himself…

It remains to be seen, now, whether the Leafs will move forward with the plan to listen to offers for Matthew Knies this summer and whether the asking price will change.

Because if that's the case, even if the Leafs ask for more… there will be interest in the player in question. And we can expect the Habs to be in the running to pick him up from Toronto.

In a nutshell

– Wow!

The Montreal Canadiens battling the New York Rangers on March 24, 1934 at Madison Square Gardens. pic.twitter.com/hx3k0o02OM — Old Canada Series (@oldcanadaseries) April 5, 2026

– Still.

Since March 25th, the Habs have more points than the Sens, Red Wings, and CBJ combined https://t.co/LQJwyKIOvX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 5, 2026

– Hehe.

The one and only Jakub Dobes The one and only, Jakub Dobes#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Mt4TLIRnzc — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2026

– Nice.