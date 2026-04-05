It had been a long time since the CH had qualified this early

This afternoon, the Canadiens officially clinched a playoff spot following the Red Wings' loss to the Wild.

And quietly, by clinching a spot before their 77th game, the Habs have matched their best performance since the 2000s.

Fewest games needed by the Canadiens to qualify for the playoffs

(82-game season) 2025-26: 76

2014-15: 76

2007-08: 77

2016-17: 77 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 5, 2026

The Habs also needed 76 games during the 2014-15 season to secure their spot in the postseason.

Montreal finished the season first in the Atlantic Division with 110 points, but lost in the first round in six games to the Senators.

I briefly touched on this in my article about the Habs' qualification, but the team will face an interesting choice by the end of the season: rest players or improve their standing in the standings.

Personally, I'd go with the first option, which could pay off much more in the long run if the Habs make a deep run in the playoffs.

Home-ice advantage in the playoffs is great, but let's not forget that the Canadiens are also one of the best teams in the NHL on the road this season.

However, it's more realistic to think this scenario could play out during the final week of the regular season.

It will also depend on the results of upcoming games and the Habs' standing at that point.

Furthermore, even if the Habs choose not to give their players a rest, they'll be able to play under a lot of pressure for the rest of the season now that they've secured their playoff spot.

That alone allows the team to relax and catch its breath a bit, even though there are still several stakes at play before the end of the season.

What's clear is that the Canadiens won't be sneaking into the playoffs through the back door this year, as the team could realistically finish the season with 106 or 108 points with six games remaining.

And with the Eastern Conference relatively wide open, we could be in for a long spring of hockey in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Lions win.

WINNINGGG Thank you for coming out this weekend, dear fans! We're already looking forward to seeing you at the Videotron Coliseum this Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m., when your Lions take on the Adirondack Thunder! https://t.co/jzzPb45Fgq#5ansdeRugissements pic.twitter.com/fpr2LLipeB — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) April 5, 2026

– The Canes tie the game late in the first period.

Andrei Svechnikov ties the game with 20 seconds left in the first period pic.twitter.com/yAuF94dQby — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

– The Bruins score on the power play.

Pavel Zacha ties the game for the Bruins pic.twitter.com/MZG9NNYabp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

– The Penguins swept the Panthers.

The Penguins completed a sweep of the season series against Florida with a 5-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena, their second win over the Panthers there in two days. (Story is available to all.)https://t.co/S5HC79xtx6 pic.twitter.com/qVWCCFj5NP — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) April 5, 2026

– The NCAA champions.