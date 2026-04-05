Anze Kopitar is reported to have considered playing in Montreal

The Los Angeles Kings aren't having a great season this year, with only 19 regulation-time wins in 76 games.

It's a dismal statistic, but despite everything, the Kings remain in the playoff race in the West with a record of 31-26-19.

With 81 points, they are tied with the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot.

That really speaks volumes about the huge difference between the East and the West, as the Kings' 81 points would be good for 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

In short, the Kings are hanging on, and the only reason anyone would want to see Los Angeles make the playoffs is for Anze Kopitar.

At 38, the Kings' captain has decided this is his final season in the NHL and that he'll retire afterward, which would make it a pleasure to see him one last time in the playoffs.

And on the eve of what could be his final spring tournament, Kopitar sat down with Elliotte Friedman to discuss his career.

In that interview, the Kings' #11 stated that if it hadn't been for Los Angeles, he could easily see himself playing in Montreal.

In fact, Kopitar told Friedman that if he had to choose a place other than LA to play, he would have chosen Montreal.

The Slovenian player explained that he has always loved the city and would have loved to play there, and that he therefore saw himself playing for the Habs.

Obviously, that didn't happen—and likely never would have—since Kopitar has the Kings tattooed on his heart, but it's still interesting to know that a legend like him holds Montreal in such high regard.

It's now too late to see Kopitar in the Bleu Blanc Rouge, and we wish Kopitar the best of retirements after 20 seasons in the NHL.

In Brief

– Listen up.

Happy Easter, folks.

The Canadiens have an embarrassment of U25 riches, and this prospect may be the most underrated of them all. Join me for a scouting video, and check out Rick's Draft Prospect of the Week at 11 AM! https://t.co/bXT4QuyszG — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 5, 2026

– Today's highlights.

The @CanadiensMTL can become the first Canadian team to qualify for the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs on Sunday, while the @Canes (Metro) and @Avalanche (Central/Western Conference) can secure top seeds. Full clinch scenarios: https://t.co/2wiYOD4qtK pic.twitter.com/vmjjrhgJqu — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 5, 2026

– Sad news.