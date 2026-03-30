You shouldn’t play for Cole Caufield

The Canadiens won yesterday in Carolina.

Even though they didn't necessarily deserve to win based on how they played, Martin St-Louis's team found a way to win thanks to Jakub Dobes (who was solid) and the first line.

Nick Suzuki (who surpassed the 90-point mark for the first time in his career and is nine points shy of 100) recorded three points. In a 3-1 win, that helps make the difference.

But the name on everyone's lips on offense is Cole Caufield. He scored his 46th goal of the season, and it's looking more and more like he's destined to reach 50 goals.

It's not talked about as much, but with 79 points, he could also be one of three players on the team to reach the one-point-per-game mark.

But anyway. All that to say that with nine games left to play, the chances of seeing the formidable scorer add four more are still pretty good.

It would be special to see him hit 50.

But the Canadiens' game plan for the upcoming games shouldn't just be about letting Caufield score 50 or surpass Nathan MacKinnon, who has 48 goals.

We see plenty of people hoping that Caufield is on track to score his 50th at home or saying that the guys need to do everything they can to get the puck to him so he can score. And I disagree.

The goal must remain winning games. Obviously, that often depends on his goals… but not at any cost. Not when a quality player has an opening and chooses to pass to #13 anyway, as we've seen recently. #Slaf

The standings are far too tight to think the team can get by playing for one guy instead of for the win.

Obviously, everyone in Montreal wants to see the goal-scorer bring the Maurice Richard Trophy home with at least 50 goals.

But…

But the goal remains to position themselves well to enter the playoffs strong. The (young) group in Montreal must not lose sight of that objective.

That's the most important thing. Because if the Habs play for Cole Caufield instead of having the player play for the good of the team (by scoring goals), that's not the right mindset.

overtime

The Canadiens have the day off today. Tomorrow, Martin St-Louis's team will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third game of a five-game road trip.

The Rangers and Devils (Thursday and Saturday) are also on the schedule before returning to the Bell Centre.