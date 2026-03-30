Noah Dobson could lead the league in blocked shots with at least 50

Noah Dobson has been a solid addition to the Canadiens. He's effective at both ends of the ice.

Some may disagree about his defensive effectiveness, but the stats speak for themselves: He leads the NHL in blocked shots with a total of 179.

That's quite surprising, especially for an offensive-minded player. Anthony Martineau even revealed on TVA Sports' JiC show that Dobson could become the first NHL leader in blocked shots in a single season to reach the 50-point mark.

Behind the scenes, Noah Dobson could achieve a FIRST in NHL history. That of finishing first in the league in blocked shots while racking up 50 or more points. My column tonight with @JiCLajoie. https://t.co/dIzzU6dMdY Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/dYLuYRh4bv — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 30, 2026

Now that's an impressive stat!

Martineau put together a table showing some players who finished an NHL season as leaders in blocked shots, and we can see that these players are almost all defensive defensemen.

François Beauchemin and Kris Russell were known as reliable defensive players. Oscar Klefbom, on the other hand, managed to rack up a few points, but mostly with the help of a certain Connor McDavid on offense.

If the trend continues, Dobson could make history.

With a five-block lead at the top of the NHL, things could still change, but he's on the right track.

And the best part is that he has a full nine games left to rack up four points and reach the 50-point mark this season.

A 50-point season for a defenseman is impressive, but what's even more so is when we're talking about a player who arrived in a new team with a new role.

With the Islanders, Dobson was the top scorer. This time, Lane Hutson is taking his spot on the first power play unit. He gets some ice time on the second unit, but it's not even close.

It's sometimes easy to criticize Dobson's performance because of his $9.5 million-per-season contract, but it's clear that he's essential to the Habs on both ends of the ice.

In a nutshell

– It's been a while!

Jakub Dobes is the first Canadiens player to be named First Star of the Week since Tyler Toffoli on January 23, 2021 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 30, 2026

– A dream season for Cole Caufield.

Cole Caufield with the Habs this season: • 46 goals (2nd in the NHL) • 33 assists • 79 points in 72 games (15th in the NHL) • 10 game-winning goals (tied for 1st in the NHL) • 5 overtime goals (1st in the NHL) • 36 even-strength goals (2nd in the NHL) pic.twitter.com/FDmg1Ep8Ts — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 30, 2026

– The Trail Blazers are changing ownership.