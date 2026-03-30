Michael Hage’s Contract: Three Factors to Consider in Figuring Out the Canadiens’ Plan

Logically, one might think that, in an ideal world, the Canadiens would want to bring Michael Hage into the NHL club's environment as quickly as possible.

But will that be possible? Good question.

In reality, right now, there are three major factors to consider when evaluating Michael Hage's immediate future with the Canadiens.

First, keep in mind that the Canadiens' regular season ends on April 14 in Philadelphia. And Hage, having qualified for the Frozen Four, will play in the semifinals on April 9 in Las Vegas.

If he makes it to the final, the game will take place on April 11.

It's not impossible to imagine that Hage, despite everything, would have time to play at least one game with the Canadiens (either on April 11, 12, and/or 14) in Montreal. But clearly, time will be working against him.

He will also need to negotiate his entry-level contract with the Canadiens and ensure it takes effect this season.

There are now three dates to watch for Michael Hage's potential debut with the #CH. April 11 against Columbus if Michigan loses in the national semifinals.

April 12 in Long Island or April 14 in Philadelphia if Michigan makes it to the final. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 30, 2026

Second, we know Hage isn't 100%. I don't think that will be a major issue in two weeks, considering he was still able to play yesterday despite an injury.

But it's still worth noting. Making the jump to the pros with an injury is a factor to keep in mind.

In Albany, Michael Hage had 6-7 shifts on the ice, including one in overtime He doesn't have the fluidity on his skates that we're used to seeing from him Michigan leads 3-0 and is in a good position to qualify for the #FrozenFour in Vegas in two weeks. So likely not #CH for now — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 29, 2026

Third, the Canadiens (who should be in the playoffs by the time Hage's college season ends) could have a surplus of forwards, which will complicate matters.

Of course, as Nicolas Cloutier notes in an article (TVA Sports), the Habs could still make room for him without it being a huge surprise.

But even though Arber Xhekaj played on the line yesterday (things change fast, sometimes), the team will still see Josh Anderson return to action soon, if all goes well. He won't be out forever, you know.

Guys like Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier are also slowly getting back into the swing of things.

Kirby Dach is on the ice in full gear this morning in Brossard and seems to be getting closer to a return to action. Who do you prefer on offense between Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj? @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dach #NHL pic.twitter.com/Ac3FsMy77J — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 30, 2026

So even without counting Patrik Laine (who has never been and will never be an option… especially when you consider that the club chose Arber Xhekaj over him), the Habs could have 14 healthy forwards.

I don't think the Habs and Michael Hage want him to start his pro career in Laval, but it's clear that the Habs' lineup will be tough to crack if everyone is healthy.

In a nutshell

– Read this.

From our talented Bruins writer Fluto Shinzawa for @TheAthletic

:

Bruins' Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic and how a pair of heavyweight bouts can turn a game https://t.co/gOBmLHiqbQ

via @NYTimes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 30, 2026

– Interesting.

NEW for @TheAthletic

:

Can a late-season coaching change fix the Golden Knights? The 2000 Devils are Exhibit A. Spoke Monday with Lou Lamoriello and Larry Robinson about that similar, late-season coaching change 26 years ago. https://t.co/Rn6KLoJiVQ

via @NYTimes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 30, 2026

– Still.