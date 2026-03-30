Kirby Dach’s spot is alongside Patrik Laine on the bench

A closer look at the Canadiens' roster.

Yesterday, on offense, the Canadiens played Arber Xhekaj as the 12th forward. We all agree that this was a last-resort move, given that the team was in trouble.

This shouldn't be the norm.

In fact, everything suggests that Josh Anderson should, sooner rather than later, rejoin the Canadiens' lineup. He would then be the 12th forward—in addition to the 11 others who played yesterday.

That leaves little room for guys like Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier, who are continuing their conditioning.

Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier spent about 30 minutes on the ice today. Dach looked very comfortable: he was skating well and moving his arms fluidly. It wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the team sometime this week. As for him,… pic.twitter.com/3bCyDRuyEd — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 30, 2026

Of course, situations like injuries could change the picture. But looking at yesterday's 11 forwards and Josh Anderson, is there a player who deserves to be dropped from the lineup?

I don't think so either. Joe Veleno has his place on this team right now. #FindingHisIdentity

When you look at it, you realize it'll be tough for injured players to break into the lineup and get back in the game. I do think, though, that here and there, we'll make room for a guy like Alexandre Texier.

A (small) rotation with Brendan Gallagher and Zachary Bolduc—if he scores soon, could that happen?

But Kirby Dach? The guy who didn't live up to expectations when he was playing, whose attitude is in question, and who hasn't been able to stay healthy for years?

Am I the only one who thinks Dach would be the team's 14th forward if everyone, including him, were healthy? Behind Texier… but ahead of Patrik Laine? Am I the only one who doesn't see why Dach, whose time in town might be running out, should play again this season?

Kirby Dach is just really not a pure goal scorer, eh? pic.twitter.com/53YpyVQda3 — Robert Louis (@robertlouis33) February 22, 2026

And that's not even counting the potential arrival of Michael Hage in town…

With Patrik Laine and Samuel Montembeault sidelined due to the playoff race, I'm thinking that fate could be in store for Dach—unless there's a wave of injuries between now and then.

Last year, in the thick of the playoff race, Dach wasn't there, and it didn't matter.

The former Hawks player needed time to recover from his most recent injury, even though he was ready and had the green light to play. Why not repeat the experiment in April for the player who was shopped around at the trade deadline?

In a nutshell

– That's got people talking.

Another car accident for Tiger Woods… pic.twitter.com/JfVwnc0kYa — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 30, 2026

– Wow.

The Cardinals have a gem on their hands. https://t.co/wxubCBoKyQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2026

– Good question.

With ticket prices for the Canadiens' playoffs just announced, where do you stand? — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 30, 2026

– A recall to Toronto.

F Bo Groulx has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 30, 2026

– Interesting.