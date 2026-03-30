Brad Treliving Fired by the Maple Leafs

Big news in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs fired their general manager, Brad Treliving, on Monday night.

That's what Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account.

Toronto is making a change at the GM position Let go of Brad Treliving tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 31, 2026

Treliving was hired by the Maple Leafs before the 2023-2024 season, and let's just say the project didn't work out as hoped in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are on track to miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

More details to come.