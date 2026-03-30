Brad Treliving Fired by the Maple Leafs

DansLesCoulisses.com
Brad Treliving Fired by the Maple Leafs
Credit: X

Big news in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs fired their general manager, Brad Treliving, on Monday night.

That's what Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account.

Treliving was hired by the Maple Leafs before the 2023-2024 season, and let's just say the project didn't work out as hoped in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are on track to miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

More details to come.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!