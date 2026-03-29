The CH seems to have resolved its biggest problem

Since the start of the season, the Montreal Canadiens have remained among the highest-scoring teams this season.

That's a great position to be in, and let's just say it's largely what's keeping the Habs well-positioned for the playoffs (97.3% according to MoneyPuck).

Where things go wrong for the Habs is when you look at goals against, as the Canadiens have remained among the teams that have allowed the most goals.

This was the Habs' biggest problem all season long, as Martin St-Louis's squad gave up too many goals due to defensive errors and poor goaltending.

However, over the past few games—specifically since March 17—the Habs seem to have turned a corner, conceding far fewer goals.

In fact, over the last six games, the Habs have allowed only 12 goals, ranking them second in the entire NHL during that span.

| The Habs are the SECOND-BEST team in the NHL in terms of goals allowed since March 17 (6 games). Only 12 goals allowed. Sometimes it's down to the goalie's performance, sometimes it's down to great team effort. Sometimes both. Ultimately, it's when… pic.twitter.com/oQuVP08Ome — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 29, 2026

The Canadiens are therefore addressing their biggest problem by consistently stringing together performances in which they allow few goals.

It's a welcome change, and let's just say this turnaround comes at the perfect time—right as the playoffs approach.

The Habs currently rank 23rd in goals against with 227 goals allowed this season, which is the worst ranking among playoff-bound teams in the Eastern Conference.

Only the Anaheim Ducks (251 goals allowed), the Edmonton Oilers (248 goals allowed), and the Nashville Predators (242 goals allowed) fare worse than the Canadiens among teams currently in a playoff spot.

It is therefore clear that the Habs are giving up—and, more importantly, were giving up—too many goals, and it's a great sign that the trend is shifting.

The convincing and consistent performances of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are clearly helping the cause, along with a tighter and more solid defensive structure.

Playoff hockey has arrived, and it shows in the types of games we're seeing, with lower scores than usual.

In short, let's hope this trend of allowing fewer goals continues for the Habs as they finish the season and head into the playoffs.

In a Nutshell

– Indeed.

I was surprised to see that the Habs decided not to send Jakub Dobes ahead to Carolina for this afternoon's game. Keeping three goalies should be an advantage. It speaks volumes about the non-existent role they're willing to give Sam Montembeault. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 29, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Since January 15, Cole Caufield has scored 24 goals in 24 games. No other player in the league has scored more than 17 goals during that span. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SPuLEwjpUs — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

– The Habs' rookies are making their mark.

NHL rookie point race:

Demidov 56

Sennecke 56

Schaefer 56 NHL rookie goal race:

Kapanen 22

Sennecke 22

Schaefer 22 — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 29, 2026

– That's really good.

Nick Suzuki ($7.875M)

24-64-88

Lane Hutson ($8.85M*)

11-60-71

Total: $16.725M

35-124-159 Kirill Kaprizov ($17M*)

39-42-81 *Starting next year. — Anthony Desaulniers (@Anthodezo) March 29, 2026

– That's a good one.