The CH seems to have resolved its biggest problem

Mathis Therrien
The CH seems to have resolved its biggest problem
Credit: Canadiens de Montréal

Since the start of the season, the Montreal Canadiens have remained among the highest-scoring teams this season.

That's a great position to be in, and let's just say it's largely what's keeping the Habs well-positioned for the playoffs (97.3% according to MoneyPuck).

Where things go wrong for the Habs is when you look at goals against, as the Canadiens have remained among the teams that have allowed the most goals.

This was the Habs' biggest problem all season long, as Martin St-Louis's squad gave up too many goals due to defensive errors and poor goaltending.

However, over the past few games—specifically since March 17—the Habs seem to have turned a corner, conceding far fewer goals.

In fact, over the last six games, the Habs have allowed only 12 goals, ranking them second in the entire NHL during that span.

The Canadiens are therefore addressing their biggest problem by consistently stringing together performances in which they allow few goals.

It's a welcome change, and let's just say this turnaround comes at the perfect time—right as the playoffs approach.

The Habs currently rank 23rd in goals against with 227 goals allowed this season, which is the worst ranking among playoff-bound teams in the Eastern Conference.

Only the Anaheim Ducks (251 goals allowed), the Edmonton Oilers (248 goals allowed), and the Nashville Predators (242 goals allowed) fare worse than the Canadiens among teams currently in a playoff spot.

It is therefore clear that the Habs are giving up—and, more importantly, were giving up—too many goals, and it's a great sign that the trend is shifting.

The convincing and consistent performances of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are clearly helping the cause, along with a tighter and more solid defensive structure.

Playoff hockey has arrived, and it shows in the types of games we're seeing, with lower scores than usual.

In short, let's hope this trend of allowing fewer goals continues for the Habs as they finish the season and head into the playoffs.


In a Nutshell

– Indeed.

– Unbelievable.

– The Habs' rookies are making their mark.

– That's really good.

– That's a good one.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!