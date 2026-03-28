The Canadiens beat the Predators in Nashville

The Canadiens kicked off a five-game road trip tonight.

First stop: Nashville.

Here are the lineups:

It's an 11 and 7 kind of night for Nashville: Stamkos – ROR – Evangelista

Forsberg – Wood – Marchessault

L'Heureux – Haula – Jost

Schaefer – Svechkov Skjei – Josi

Hauge – Perbix

Wilsby – Ufko

Barron Saros

Annunen — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) March 28, 2026

Early in the game, Ivan Demidov showcased his talent.

He beat Juuse Saros with a quick shot to break the ice in this game.

Sorry for the noise, it was just Demi hitting the post before it went in If you hear any noise, it's just Demi hitting the post and it going in#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/m9UaTJx9zi — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2026

The members of the second line were at it again early in the second period.

This time, it was the other two members of the line, Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen, who contributed.

Patience is a virtue Kapanen in the right spot? We're shocked#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TZBSacSZ4x — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

Late in the period, Cole Caufield moved within five goals of the 50-mark.

Suzuki picked up another assist on the play.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Cole Caufield scores his 45th goal of the season! #GoHabsGo vs. #Preds pic.twitter.com/4KfgIrOVex — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal led 4-0.

Alex Newhook scored a superb goal, assisted by Demidov.

Alex Newhook joins the party in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/7Rht4FE7sf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

With 3:34 remaining, Fowler lost his shutout due to a lucky bounce in the slot.

Zachary L'Heureux capitalized on the opportunity.

Zachary L'Heureux gets lucky and denies Jacob Fowler a shutout… pic.twitter.com/CoOOIaOcNy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

Final score: 4-1.

Tomorrow, the team will be in Carolina at 5 p.m. to face the Hurricanes.

Overtime

– The Habs lose Josh Anderson in the win.

Forward Josh Anderson (illness) will not return to play tonight. Forward Josh Anderson (illness) will not return to play tonight. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

– Nick Suzuki's 300th assist on Demidov's goal.

Our captain knows how to set the table! That's a lot of assists. Congrats, Nick!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TW71GCTCLB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2026

– Arber Xhekaj is useless now.

For a second game in a row, the Habs goalie is run over and Lane Hutson plays Sheriff… #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) March 28, 2026

– He plays well in any situation.

Nick Suzuki is such a threat on the PK — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 29, 2026

– Too bad.

This marks a third straight loss for the Habs' farm team https://t.co/uNqxsGKEko — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

– Mr. Saturday Night.

Cole Caufield becomes just the ninth Montreal Canadiens skater to score 45 goals, joining Richard, Geoffrion, Beliveau, Cournoyer, Lafleur, Shutt, Larouche, and Richer. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Friedman's Saturday headline suggests that the likely next step for Gavin McKenna now that Penn State has been eliminated is the World Hockey Championships for Canada. Nothing has been finalized at this point, but everyone is committed to making it happen. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 29, 2026

– Joe Veleno played an excellent game.