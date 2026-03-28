The Canadiens beat the Predators in Nashville

Raphael Simard
The Canadiens beat the Predators in Nashville
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens kicked off a five-game road trip tonight.

First stop: Nashville.

Here are the lineups:

Early in the game, Ivan Demidov showcased his talent.

He beat Juuse Saros with a quick shot to break the ice in this game.

The members of the second line were at it again early in the second period.

This time, it was the other two members of the line, Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen, who contributed.

Late in the period, Cole Caufield moved within five goals of the 50-mark.

Suzuki picked up another assist on the play.

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal led 4-0.

Alex Newhook scored a superb goal, assisted by Demidov.

With 3:34 remaining, Fowler lost his shutout due to a lucky bounce in the slot.

Zachary L'Heureux capitalized on the opportunity.

Final score: 4-1.

Tomorrow, the team will be in Carolina at 5 p.m. to face the Hurricanes.


Overtime

– The Habs lose Josh Anderson in the win.

– Nick Suzuki's 300th assist on Demidov's goal.

– Arber Xhekaj is useless now.

– He plays well in any situation.

– Too bad.

– Mr. Saturday Night.

– Stay tuned.

– Joe Veleno played an excellent game.

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