PHOTOS | Jacob Fowler swaps his license plate for a Quebec version

Raphael Simard
PHOTOS | Jacob Fowler swaps his license plate for a Quebec version
Credit: X

It's official: Jacob Fowler has his Quebec driver's license.

He was able to make an appointment at the SAAQ and get hiscarlicense.

The new photos of his mask are amazing. You can see he's swapped his Florida license plate for a Quebec one.

Fowler will make his debut with his new mask tonight against the Predators in Nashville.

The Florida-born goaltender didn't waste any time becoming a Quebecer. So this is sure to please a lot of people in Quebec. Both of the Habs' current goaltenders, despite not being from Quebec or even Canadian, feature Quebec-themed elements on their masks.

In the case of Jakub Dobes, you can see a fleur-de-lis and the words “Olé Olé Olé.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Strangely enough, Montembeault's mask—who will serve as Fowler's backup tonight—makes no reference to La Belle Province.

He prefers snakes.

Reptiles are truly a recurring theme on the Habs' goalies' masks. In addition to the Quebec license plate, a dragon-like figure can be seen on Fowler's mask.

His number 32 is on the chin, and the organization's logos are also visible on the sides.

A superb helmet for the young sensation.


In a nutshell

– The Tkachuks are making fools of themselves.

– Oh really?

– What a win for the Jays!

– What a defenseman!

– That's quite a feat.

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