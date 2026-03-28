PHOTOS | Jacob Fowler swaps his license plate for a Quebec version

It's official: Jacob Fowler has his Quebec driver's license.

He was able to make an appointment at the SAAQ and get his car license.

The new photos of his mask are amazing. You can see he's swapped his Florida license plate for a Quebec one.

Quebec license plate 🫡 License plate goes hard#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qVUAWPKbBP — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2026

Fowler will make his debut with his new mask tonight against the Predators in Nashville.

The Florida-born goaltender didn't waste any time becoming a Quebecer. So this is sure to please a lot of people in Quebec. Both of the Habs' current goaltenders, despite not being from Quebec or even Canadian, feature Quebec-themed elements on their masks.

In the case of Jakub Dobes, you can see a fleur-de-lis and the words “Olé Olé Olé.”

Strangely enough, Montembeault's mask—who will serve as Fowler's backup tonight—makes no reference to La Belle Province.

He prefers snakes.

Yes, Samuel Montembeault is rocking a new mask #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TX28FOIVuq — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) February 5, 2026

Reptiles are truly a recurring theme on the Habs' goalies' masks. In addition to the Quebec license plate, a dragon-like figure can be seen on Fowler's mask.

His number 32 is on the chin, and the organization's logos are also visible on the sides.

A superb helmet for the young sensation.

In a nutshell

– The Tkachuks are making fools of themselves.

Correction to post below. Those are cap hits this season for the Tkachuk brothers. Matthew is actually earning $11.25 million U.S. this season and Brady $10.5 million U.S. https://t.co/CMpidVgAuP — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2026

– Oh really?

No plans for an outdoor game in Montreal, Bill Daly reveals to @LaPageSportive. France (Paris) linked to #Habs Bill Daly tells LPS no plans set for MTL to host an outdoor game. France (Paris) linked to #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/qcovipVjdG — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) March 28, 2026

– What a win for the Jays!

The rookie dominated the A's hitters and set a new team record ⚾️https://t.co/ODGMaGSqdi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 28, 2026

– What a defenseman!

Going back to last year's WHL playoffs, #Habs prospect Bryce Pickford has 56 goals in his last 64 games, and is on a nine-game playoff goal-scoring streak. When Bobrov speaks of unicorns… he has another one in @tigershockey. pic.twitter.com/zSXM25FMVg — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 28, 2026

– That's quite a feat.