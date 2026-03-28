Jacob Fowler is expected to be in goal for the Habs tonight

Félix Forget
Jacob Fowler is expected to be in goal for the Habs tonight
Credit: Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Today, the CH is in Nashville to face the Predators tonight. This will be the first game of a five-game road trip.

And of course, as the team practiced this morning, everyone was watching for two things: Alexandre Texier's status… and the identity of the starting goaltender.

As for Texier, it's worth noting that the team's lineup was intact at practice. So there's reason to believe that, once again, Joe Veleno will be in net tonight.

As for the starting goaltender, Jakub Dobes is expected to get the night off: Jacob Fowler is set to face the Preds, according to Luc Gélinas.

So they clearly want to save Dobes for tomorrow's game against the Hurricanes.

Jacob Fowler is expected to face the Predators tonight in Nashville.

— Luc Gélinas (@lucgelinas-rds.bsky.social) March 28, 2026 at 11:49 a.m.

We know that this week, Dobes has been absolutely outstanding against the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets. It's likely that the team preferred to keep him fresh and ready to face the tougher of the two opponents this weekend.

And above all, the one in the East, not the West.

The last time we saw Fowler in net was last Saturday against the Islanders, in a game the Habs won 7-3. The young goaltender didn't play badly… though it was mostly the massive offensive support he received that caught everyone's attention.

Let's see how he fares tonight.


In brief

– Nick Suzuki could reach the 300-assist mark in his NHL career tonight.

– Games in Germany: Tickets are almost sold out.

– A story to watch.

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