Jacob Fowler is expected to be in goal for the Habs tonight

Today, the CH is in Nashville to face the Predators tonight. This will be the first game of a five-game road trip.

And of course, as the team practiced this morning, everyone was watching for two things: Alexandre Texier's status… and the identity of the starting goaltender.

As for Texier, it's worth noting that the team's lineup was intact at practice. So there's reason to believe that, once again, Joe Veleno will be in net tonight.

No changes to the @CanadiensMTL lineup at this morning's practice @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 28, 2026

As for the starting goaltender, Jakub Dobes is expected to get the night off: Jacob Fowler is set to face the Preds, according to Luc Gélinas.

So they clearly want to save Dobes for tomorrow's game against the Hurricanes.

Jacob Fowler is expected to face the Predators tonight in Nashville. — Luc Gélinas (@lucgelinas-rds.bsky.social) March 28, 2026 at 11:49 a.m.

We know that this week, Dobes has been absolutely outstanding against the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets. It's likely that the team preferred to keep him fresh and ready to face the tougher of the two opponents this weekend.

And above all, the one in the East, not the West.

The last time we saw Fowler in net was last Saturday against the Islanders, in a game the Habs won 7-3. The young goaltender didn't play badly… though it was mostly the massive offensive support he received that caught everyone's attention.

Let's see how he fares tonight.

In brief

– Nick Suzuki could reach the 300-assist mark in his NHL career tonight.

Nick Suzuki needs one assist to reach the 300-assist mark, while Steven Stamkos can extend his goal streak to five games for the 13th time in his career when the @CanadiensMTL and @PredsNHL face off on @Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/NIjwMVA3YI — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 28, 2026

– Games in Germany: Tickets are almost sold out.

The 2026 NHL #GlobalSeries Germany between the @Senators and @NHLBlackhawks is nearly sold out. Be there at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on Dec. 18 & 20, 2026: https://t.co/gw3YA738Io pic.twitter.com/9CLvLfcCQS — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 28, 2026

– A story to watch.