Maple Leafs: William Nylander taunts his coach during practice

As we all know, the Maple Leafs are having a tough season. In their first season since Mitch Marner left, the team has a record of 31-29-13… and even though they aren't officially out of the playoff race yet, it's only a matter of time.

The real question is who will be back in Toronto next season.

Head coach Craig Berube, for example, is seen as someone who is likely to lose his job. And today, at Leafs practice, he was involved in a… peculiar scene.

During practice, he was seen speaking rather loudly to William Nylander before an exercise. And a few minutes later, the forward scored a goal… and let his coach know about it.

He pulled off an “I can't hear you” celebration.

It's worth noting that in the clip, Nylander was seen laughing about it, but Berube was not. After the session, both men said it was all in good fun, and the coach said he enjoyed seeing his team having fun on the ice.

You're free to believe that version or not.

That said, Nylander also made headlines today for other comments he made after the team's practice. The Swede was asked about his team's dismal season… and he mentioned that he has his own opinions on certain things, but that he's going to keep them to himself.

Is he referring to Mitch's departure, the work of his coach and/or GM, or something else? Your opinion is as good as mine.

William Nylander kept his thoughts to himself when asked if there was something different he wishes the Maple Leafs had done this season. pic.twitter.com/QTI4lpDhoZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2026

Keep in mind that Nylander, who also made headlines earlier this season for flipping off the camera during a Leafs game, isn't having a bad season with 25 goals and 67 points in 56 games. That said, he hasn't seemed particularly happy since the start of the campaign.

And let's just say that today's events have added fuel to that theory…

In a nutshell

– Car accident: Tiger Woods arrested for driving under the influence.

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit, per the Martin County Sheriff in Florida. https://t.co/kXSyMy754B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2026

– A special talent.

Alex Ovechkin continues to defy the odds, joining exclusive company as one of three players to record multiple hat tricks at age 40 or older. pic.twitter.com/ftajtOtyxj — BarDown (@BarDown) March 27, 2026

– Promotion for Rich Peverley in Dallas.