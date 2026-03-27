CH: Eric Engels expects “a major summer trade”

Since last summer, there have been reports that Kent Hughes would like to make a big move.

As we know, the Canadiens' GM would like to add a player to his roster who can make an immediate impact on Martin St-Louis's line. And here, I'm mainly referring to a forward.

You know, that guy who can slot into the top six and immediately help the team win more games…

That hasn't materialized since then, even though Hughes worked hard at the trade deadline to bring a mystery player to Montreal. A guy who could have fit into the group and enjoyed long-term success in Montreal.

Does that mean we should forget about that plan? You know as well as I do that the answer to that question is no.

That said, according to Eric Engels, we can really expect to see the Canadiens make “a big summer trade,” as has been the case in recent years in Montreal.

I don't think the free agent market is shaping up to be too fruitful, but I think the Canadiens are going to continue their trend of making big summer trades. https://t.co/Dd9J1PlSZZ — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 27, 2026

Kent Hughes is no stranger to “big summer trades.”

Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Patrik Laine, Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc…

All these guys have been acquired by the Canadiens during the offseason in recent years. It seems easier for Kent Hughes to make moves during the summer, and what suggests this could happen again is the fact that the Habs' GM has everything he needs at his disposal to pull off a major deal.

We know that, after all.

And we keep saying it: the Canadiens have draft picks, quality prospects… And they also have young players who could be part of a major trade at some point.

It seems only a matter of time before we see another major trade take place in Montreal.

And I'd love to know what the Canadiens' plans are right now… because the possibilities seem endless.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

Honda and Aston Martin remain in turmoil ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix: https://t.co/RK5tKBWERG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

– Note:

Brayan Vera hasn't trained with a ball all week. Neither with the team nor on his own. If he isn't with the group next Monday—he has the weekend off—we'll have to start wondering who will be the center back alongside Morales (if he's able… https://t.co/v3AfpR1kmX — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 27, 2026

– That's for sure.

Marcus and Nick Foligno's first NHL game together was a ‘dream come true' #mnwild https://t.co/Ib4acLdxJt — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 27, 2026

– Amazing.