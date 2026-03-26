Zachary Bolduc may be unlucky, but he needs to find a way to contribute on offense

Zachary Bolduc hasn't scored a goal since December 23, 2025.

It's been more than three months since he beat an opposing goalie… and his performance is starting to worry some people.

It's not because he isn't playing the right way, mind you. But at some point, he'll have to break out of this slump…

Nicolas Cloutier reported the news this morning in an article: the Quebec native is one of the unluckiest players in the NHL. The data shows that he should have scored 6.07 goals since last December 28, but he hasn't been able to capitalize on his chances on the ice.

Data from Sportlogiq indicates that, during Bolduc's goal drought dating back to December 28, the Quebec native should have scored 6.07 goals instead. That's a huge difference. During that same period, only Christian Dvorak—the infamous 809th player mentioned earlier—scored fewer goals than expected, at 7.89. – Nicolas Cloutier

The article in question can be found by clicking on the link below:

Among 809 NHL players, there is only one who has been “unluckier” than Zachary Bolduc since December 28. Explanations. https://t.co/z5e1cdTFc7 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 26, 2026

Except that, bad luck or not… we arrive at the same conclusion: he hasn't scored a single goal in his last 30 games, and that's not ideal.

After all, the NHL is a results-driven league. And the Canadiens didn't bring him in from St. Louis just to give him a minor role on the team either…

When Kent Hughes acquired him from St. Louis in exchange for Logan Mailloux, the objective was clear. Bolduc came to Montreal to add offensive punch to the team and help the club score more goals.

Which, right now, isn't happening. It's a bummer to say, but that's just how it is…

I'm not worried about Zachary Bolduc. He's 23, we know he has great potential, and we know he's capable of producing offensively in the NHL because that's what happened in his first season in St. Louis.

But I'll repeat what I mentioned earlier: the NHL is a results-driven league. And for talented players like Zachary, it's important to find a way to produce on the ice… otherwise the player's role becomes so much smaller within the team.

Quick Notes

– Note:

#Isles news – the team has assigned No. 16 pick Victor Eklund to AHL Bridgeport. He had been playing with #Blackhawks top prospect Anton Frondell in Sweden. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 26, 2026

– Wow.

When 6-year-old Evelyne went to Sainte-Justine Hospital this week for a follow-up appointment with “Dr. Orange” after being hospitalized this winter, she didn't expect to meet her idol 🥹🧡 When Evelyne, 6 years old, went to Sainte-Justine… pic.twitter.com/BlfZnaYDOo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2026

– Oops.