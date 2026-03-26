Top 2: The Bruins are tied with the Canadiens in the standings

There were only two games in the NHL last night. But they were crucial for the standings in the East.

The Bruins faced off against the Sabres… while the Leafs hosted the Rangers.

Let's see what happened:

The @NHLBruins picked up a valuable win on Wednesday and tied the point total of the idle Canadiens, who occupy third place in the Atlantic Division by virtue of holding two games in hand.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wNMfmiPJXO pic.twitter.com/Ivkvq0m66v — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 26, 2026

1: The Bruins now have the same number of points as the Habs

With a win, the Bruins would move closer to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

That's exactly what happened.

The Sabres were motivated, however, as Rasmus Dahlin's fiancée was in attendance at the game in Buffalo for the first time since his heart transplant.

A beautiful moment for the Dahlin family:

Rasmus Dahlin's fiancée, Carolina Matovac, gets a warm ovation from Sabres fans at her first home game since her heart transplant. pic.twitter.com/TFj0YaLquW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2026

It seemed like the Sabres were hungry.

In the third period, with the score 2-1 in favor of the Bruins, the Sabres scored two goals in less than 35 seconds to take the lead:

DON'T COUNT OUT THE SABRES!! Buffalo strikes twice in under a minute to flip the script on the Bruins pic.twitter.com/YfEFkhvQnw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 26, 2026

But the Bruins weren't done yet either. They capitalized on a nice rebound with six minutes left to tie the game:

A GIFT-WRAPPED EQUALIZER IN CRUNCH TIME pic.twitter.com/9os8ZoS3Yz — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 26, 2026

Overtime was needed in the game… and it was Pavel Zacha, a player with ties to the Habs in the past, who played the hero for Boston.

The Bruins won 4-3:

THE BRUINS WIN IT IN OVERTIME Pavel Zacha scores the Subway Canada OT winner for Boston. pic.twitter.com/1QePRSoQ7y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2026

This means that as of this morning, the Bruins have the same number of points (88) as the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Habs have two games in hand over the Bruins, but still. Things are heating up, and the Habs better be ready for their game against the Blue Jackets, which will be played tonight at the Bell Centre:

2: The Rangers' miserable season continues

The Leafs seemed to be in complete control against the Rangers last night.

After all, when Dakota Joshua scored to make it 3-0 for Toronto, we all thought the game was over:

Joshua wires home his 10th of the season : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/OpmwZpG3hu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2026

But that's when Alexis Lafrenière decided to step up.

The former No. 1 overall pick sparked his team's comeback by scoring his 21st goal of the season:

Alexis Lafrenière – New York Rangers (21)

Power Play Goal pic.twitter.com/jZXfSQxzlo — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 26, 2026

And… Laffy then assisted on one of Mika Zibanejad's two goals in the game. Before you knew it, it was 3-2 Leafs…

Laser pass from Lafrenière to Zibanejad makes it a one-goal game! NHL x @MassMutual pic.twitter.com/UBpoTawVIl — NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2026

However, John Tavares spoiled the party for the Rangers with eight minutes left to play. His 26th goal of the season dealt a heavy blow to the Rangers, who were never able to get back into the game:

John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs (26) pic.twitter.com/pJEngU7GU4 — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 26, 2026

The Leafs ultimately won 4-3.

And that means the Rangers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, as are the Canucks in the West. New York is the first team in the East to be confirmed as heading on vacation at the end of the regular season: what a disastrous season the Rangers have had.

We all expected more from them, after all…

Overtime

– Top scorers of the night:

– Much more action tonight in the NHL: