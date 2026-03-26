“Noah Dobson is playing like a star… and no one is talking about it”

Last summer, the Canadiens acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

The goal of that trade was pretty clear, actually.

The Habs wanted the right-hander to strengthen the team's defensive corps, while playing a key role among the top four on the blue line. And you know what? That's exactly what's been happening since he arrived in town.

It's time to start giving him some love.

And last night, on the Sick Podcast, that's exactly what journalist Eric Engels did… by saying that Dobson plays like a star even though no one is talking about him. Engels is right, in fact.

Because Dobson is valuable to the Habs… on so many levels.

Who has been the most underappreciated player on the #GoHabsGo this season? @EricEngels: “Noah Dobson is so under the radar good” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/D7KM8cKYiT — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 26, 2026

Among all National Hockey League players, Dobson ranks among the league's elite in blocked shots.

Actually… let me rephrase that.

Among all players in the National League, there is only one who has more blocked shots than Dobson since the start of the season. We're talking about Jake McCabe… who currently has 173 blocked shots to his credit.

Dobson is close behind with 170 blocked shots…

The Canadiens' tall right-handed defenseman could therefore finish the season ranked first in the league in that category. And when you add that to the fact that he's racked up 46 points (12 goals) in 70 games without getting quality power-play time, you realize just how incredible a season the Canadiens' #53 is having.

That's why Kent Hughes offered him an eight-year contract worth $9.5 million per season. And right now, Dobson deserves every penny of that… even if he isn't talked about enough as a key player in Montreal.

And the good news is that he's only 26…

In a nutshell

– Doby!

Jakub Dobes in the Habs pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/VKMTQHza8R — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 26, 2026

– They look ready.

– I like that.